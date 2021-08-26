Atlantic City Seagulls to return to the court for 2021-22 season

For the first time in two decades, professional men's basketball returns to the resort this fall.
The Atlantic City Seagulls, which operated from 1996-2001, were approved earlier this summer to join the American Basketball Association. The rebirth of the franchise became official last week after ABA owners met in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Seagulls owner Darren Akers.
Atlantic City is scheduled to start its 2021-22 season in November.
The team will hold open tryouts at 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday at the Pleasantville Recreation Center. Players from around South Jersey and the Atlantic City area are invited to attend to showcase their skills and abilities in high-level drills and scrimmages.
On Friday, players who try out will have a free open run. On Saturday, the team's official tryout will have a $99 fee.
Seagulls general manager Lenny Cooke and members of the coaching staff, including head coach Valentino C. Thompson, will evaluate and scout each participant.
For the six years the Seagulls existed, the team competed in the Northern and Mid-Atlantic divisions of the United States Basketball League, winning three consecutive titles (1997, 1998 and 1999) under coach Kevin Mackey. Atlantic City finished four of its six campaigns above .500, including three 20-plus win seasons.
Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley was the original coach of the Seagulls, guiding them to a 22-7 record and the USBL final in their inaugural season. Former NBA players Greg Grant and Mark Strickland were on that team.
Gatley coached two other USBL teams— Hoboken and Asbury Park.
Middle Township graduate and Cape-Atlantic League standout LaMarr Greer played for the Seagulls in 1998 and 1999. Greer was an McDonald's All-American and scored 2,637 points— the most of any boys CAL player.
The ABA season runs from November to April, including playoffs.
The ABA was established in 1967, and merged with the NBA in 1976, adding the New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets), San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacer and Denver Nuggets to the league. The ABA was reformed in 2000 in partnership with the NBA, and it has been that way ever since.
Former Philadelphia Sixers legend Julius "Dr. J" Irving and Moses Malone competed in the ABA.
On the team's website, there is a poll with over 25 options to name the new mascot. As of Thursday, Gully leads with 58 of the 282 votes. Other potential names include Splash, Wave, Salty, Steven Seagull, Gambler and Seymor.
