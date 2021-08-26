Atlantic City Seagulls to return to the court for 2021-22 season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley was the original coach of the Seagulls, guiding them to a 22-7 record and the USBL final in their inaugural season. Former NBA players Greg Grant and Mark Strickland were on that team.

Gatley coached two other USBL teams— Hoboken and Asbury Park.

Middle Township graduate and Cape-Atlantic League standout LaMarr Greer played for the Seagulls in 1998 and 1999. Greer was an McDonald's All-American and scored 2,637 points— the most of any boys CAL player.

The ABA season runs from November to April, including playoffs.

The ABA was established in 1967, and merged with the NBA in 1976, adding the New Jersey Nets (now Brooklyn Nets), San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacer and Denver Nuggets to the league. The ABA was reformed in 2000 in partnership with the NBA, and it has been that way ever since.

Former Philadelphia Sixers legend Julius "Dr. J" Irving and Moses Malone competed in the ABA.

On the team's website, there is a poll with over 25 options to name the new mascot. As of Thursday, Gully leads with 58 of the 282 votes. Other potential names include Splash, Wave, Salty, Steven Seagull, Gambler and Seymor.