Atlantic City Seagulls explode for 251 points in ABA home debut (yes, we said 251)

PLEASANTVILLE — The home opener of the new Atlantic City Seagulls on Saturday at the Pleasantville Recreation Center might be talked about for decades.

The Seagulls got on a run at the start of the American Basketball Association game and never cooled down, beating the Hornell (N.Y.) Bulls 251-69 in game that had to be seen to be believed.

The ABA, of which the Seagulls and the Bulls are both new members, is geared toward scoring, but Atlantic City, with help from a couple of the league's unique rules, easily broke the league record of 222 points in a game. The Seagulls improved to 1-1, having lost on the road in their first game.

The Seagulls were a member of the United States Basketball League from 1996-2001 and won the league title in 1997.

On Saturday, the scoreboard wouldn't register the 2 for 200, so it read 51-69 at the end. The crowd went wild with each 3-pointer and especially when the 200-mark was reached.

The two 24-second clocks, positioned on the floor behind each basket, never got down to zero for either team.