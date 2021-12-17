Atlantic City Seagulls end season after six games; franchise to move to new location next year

The Atlantic City Seagulls are finished in the resort after just six games, owner Darren Akers said Friday.
Lack of support from the local government and the area was the main reason for the decision to end the season, Akers said.
“I tried to build an organization that was going to be positive for Atlantic City and people of Atlantic City, and they (local government) just shot me down every opportunity they got," Akers said. "They just didn’t want me to succeed.
"They didn’t give me an opportunity to do something great for the city. It’s a little sad. It’s heartbreaking, because I had intentions of doing something historical, doing something different, and change the culture of sports in Atlantic City. That was my vision. That was my goal."
The team has been purchased by another company and will play in another city next season, Akers added.
The Seagulls, who were a member of the United States Basketball League from 1996-2001 and won the league title in 1997, were re-formed this summer and competed in the American Basketball Association.
Before the season, Akers had trouble finding a place to play home games or even a gym to practice.
Luckily, the City of Pleasantville stepped up and allowed the Seagulls to play their home games at the Pleasantville Recreation Center, which Akers was grateful for. He was also pleased to work with general manager Lenny Cooke, who also tried to make this something special for Atlantic City, Akers said.
"I apologize to the fans and the players and the fans and all those that believed in the vision and dream," Akers said. "I wished it turned out different. I wish this wasn’t happening. I really did fall in love with Atlantic City. … I’m just sad it ended like this."
Atlantic City (4-1-1) scored 251 points in a victory over the Hornell (N.Y.) Bulls, breaking an ABA record for the most points scored in a single game.
Seagulls player Rashid Byard-Simms lives in Atlantic City. He used to watched the Seagulls when they first played in the resort. Byard-Simms played basketball in high school in Atlanta and competed in about 100 amateur leagues around the nation.
Byard-Simms, who has competed with the team the last few games, said a lot of people, especially in the government, were against Akers but, "I don't know what they had going on behind closed doors, but for the team to end up in Pleasantville, when it was an Atlantic City team, it was enough for me to know there was something going on inside."
"I'm hurting," Byard-Simms said. "I feel like the opportunity came. I worked hard to get my spot, and it just slipped away due to some political things. I just don't understand.
"For me, it was a great experience. ... but it kind of hurts for it to end in, like, less than three months. It's like a stab in the heart."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
