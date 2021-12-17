Atlantic City Seagulls end season after six games; franchise to move to new location next year

"I apologize to the fans and the players and the fans and all those that believed in the vision and dream," Akers said. "I wished it turned out different. I wish this wasn’t happening. I really did fall in love with Atlantic City. … I’m just sad it ended like this."

Atlantic City (4-1-1) scored 251 points in a victory over the Hornell (N.Y.) Bulls, breaking an ABA record for the most points scored in a single game.

Seagulls player Rashid Byard-Simms lives in Atlantic City. He used to watched the Seagulls when they first played in the resort. Byard-Simms played basketball in high school in Atlanta and competed in about 100 amateur leagues around the nation.

Byard-Simms, who has competed with the team the last few games, said a lot of people, especially in the government, were against Akers but, "I don't know what they had going on behind closed doors, but for the team to end up in Pleasantville, when it was an Atlantic City team, it was enough for me to know there was something going on inside."

"I'm hurting," Byard-Simms said. "I feel like the opportunity came. I worked hard to get my spot, and it just slipped away due to some political things. I just don't understand.

"For me, it was a great experience. ... but it kind of hurts for it to end in, like, less than three months. It's like a stab in the heart."

