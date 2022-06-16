Atlantic City, Ocean City swimmers preparing as relay team for Around The Island Swim in August

The 56th annual Around The Island Swim in Atlantic City on Aug. 9 will have the added attraction of a relay team of area high school swimming standouts.

Cape-Atlantic League swimmers James Haney (Atlantic City High School), Patrick Armstrong (Ocean City), Gavin Neal (Ocean City) and John Sahl (Atlantic City) will combine to swim the famed 22.75-mile race around Absecon Island. They call themselves Team Thunderdome.

Neal is in his second year with the Brigantine Beach Patrol.

"I got a text from Patrick around late March asking me if I wanted to do it, and I texted, 'No questions asked, Yep'," said Neal, a 16-year-old Absecon resident and a rising senior at Ocean City High School. "I'm excited. I think it's going to be a blast. I love the publicity and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I did a mile race in the bay last year, but i haven't really raced in the ocean, so it should be different. I'll have great teammates with me that I can depend on. To prepare for it, I'll be swimming 35 to 40 minutes in the ocean before work."

Haney, Armstrong and Neal were each first-team Press All-Stars after this winter's high school swimming season and Sahl was second-team. Armstrong and Neal helped Ocean City to a 13-3 record and the South Jersey Group B championship. Haney and Sahl helped Atlantic City to a 7-4 mark.

The team will swim around Absecon Island taking turns, with each one swimming a half-hour as they attempt to circuit the island. Team Thunderdome, made up of friends who all know each other from swimming, plans to have some practices together, but so far haven't. They don't all swim on the same beach patrol.

Sahl, who will be 17 years old this week, is a Brigantine resident and a member of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol.

"I have wanted to swim around the island with a team for a few years now," said Sahl. "I really enjoyed doing the South Jersey lifeguard races last year in Longport (the Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorials) and in the Brigantine relays (The Chief Bill Kuhl Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational). But I never swam anything this long. It's exciting and a little nerve-wracking. It'll be a fun event to do and be a part of."

The team will be coached by Joe Haney, James' father. Joe Haney and friend Joe Rush were talking about their years on the A.C. Beach Patrol one day, and they got the idea for the relay.

"We knew the Around The Island Swim has a relay component, and got the idea to promote high school swimmers who are on the beach patrol," said Joe Haney, a 62-year-old Atlantic City resident. "They all swim for clubs and they have those obligations, but we'll try to get in a couple swims together.

"This will be the first time something like this happens. We'll see how it goes."

James Haney is one of the top Atlantic City High School swimmers to come along in recent years. The rising junior and Atlantic City resident holds several school records.

"I can't wait to be out there with my friends swimming around the island," said Haney, 16. "I swam in the ocean at the end of the season last year (in the Brigantine "Lifeguard in Training" program), and I did the Pageant Swim and a swim in Longport. I do a lot of distance swimming. I think I could go a mile or mile and a half in about 30 minutes.

"I know all the guys on the team through swimming. The race will be a good time. We'll race and then get to cheer our friends."

Armstrong, a two-time first-team Press All-Star, is a rising senior at OCHS. He specialized in sprint freestyle and the butterfly this winter for the Red Raiders.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

