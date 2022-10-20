Atlantic City Marathon and Half Marathon set for Sunday

The Atlantic City Marathon and Half Marathon is coming to the resort this weekend.

The full marathon, which started in 1958 and is the third oldest in the country, will begin 8 a.m. Sunday. Both the 26.2-mile race and the half marathon will start and finish on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, right outside of Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino.

There will also be 5- and 10-kilometer races at 9 a.m. Saturday.

"We are very excited," said marathon director Genia Bittner, who works for the Margate-based Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, which started organizing the event in 2009. "We work on this event throughout the year. We are excited we will have a great number of participants joining us."

The race series expects to draw thousands from all 50 states and six countries, said Bittner, who estimates about 2,000 runners for Sunday's two races and 1,000 for Saturday's races. Some will run both days, and there are athletes still needed to sign up.

There might be up to 3,500 runners combined for both days, with 52% being male and 48% female. Runners are as young as 12 and as old as 75, Bittner said.

On Saturday and Sunday, the top three male and female runners from the four events will earn individual medals. The top overall finisher from last year, John Campagna, will not run this weekend.

But there will be a lot of returning runners as well as new athletes.

"We are very excited every year to continue this legacy for our community," said Bittner, who wanted to see this historic event continue. "It is nice to see it has grown and the community has embraced it.

"We always look forward to hosting new runners who chose for the first time to participate in the event. Many of them have been training all year, so we look forward to being able to provide them with an event they can just enjoy and have a sense of accomplishment at the finish line."

Marathon runners will race through Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport. The course is fast and mostly flat, with 8 miles on the Boardwalk. There are a lot of scenic views, and the backdrop is always great.

There are also some enhancements to the course, Bittner said. Runners will get on the Boardwalk from Pacific Avenue to experience a different section of the famous Boardwalk, which wraps around the Ocean Casino Resort. In previous years, runners came up New Hampshire Avenue.

"It was an opportunity to experience something new, and just an enhancement to have more ocean views and see a nice section of the Boardwalk that is newer and updated," Bittner said. "It is an absolutely beautiful section of the Boardwalk, as well. They get to see that inlet there and see Brigantine. And it really is a very scenic portion of our community, and we wanted to be able to feature that at our event."

Over 800 volunteers are expected to come out, such as local schools and sports teams, boy scout groups and Stockton University students, including its physical therapy school.

"We have such tremendous support in our community who really embraced this event continuing and the history of the Atlantic City Marathon," Bittner said. "We are happy to lead this and that the event can be successful and something the community looks forward to each year."

Rain is likely with breezy conditions Sunday morning. Rain or shine, the marathon will happen, Bittner said.

Bittner hopes for great weather, as the race ends at The Yard at Bally's, a new venue for the event, with an award ceremony. She also wants the race to be enjoyable for all the runners.

"The reality for our participants is that runners run whatever the weather is, rain or shine," said Bittner, who noted their races have been in all types of weather over the years and encourages their volunteers to dress in layers.