 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City Gambits win on Long Island to improve to 4-3

  • 0

Jachai Simmons scored 41 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Atlantic City Gambits to a 104-94 win over the Tri-State Admirals on Saturday night in The Basketball League in Long Island, New York.

Simmons made 16 of 21 shots, including 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. Denzel Banks cored 14 and had five rebounds and five assists for Atlantic City. John Green chipped in with 12.

The Gambits (4-3) will host the Syracuse Stallions at 7 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic City High School. Jordan Robertson, a 2014 Wildwood Catholic graduate, plays for the Stallions.

The Gambits also announced Sunday that Atlantic City High School alumni Frank Turner and Leon Daniels will be active for the rest of the season.

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News