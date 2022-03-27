Atlantic City Gambits win on Long Island to improve to 4-3

Jachai Simmons scored 41 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Atlantic City Gambits to a 104-94 win over the Tri-State Admirals on Saturday night in The Basketball League in Long Island, New York.
Simmons made 16 of 21 shots, including 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. Denzel Banks cored 14 and had five rebounds and five assists for Atlantic City. John Green chipped in with 12.
The Gambits (4-3) will host the Syracuse Stallions at 7 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic City High School. Jordan Robertson, a 2014 Wildwood Catholic graduate, plays for the Stallions.
The Gambits also announced Sunday that Atlantic City High School alumni Frank Turner and Leon Daniels will be active for the rest of the season.
