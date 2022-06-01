 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BASKETBALL

Atlantic City Gambits win Game 1 of playoff series

  • 0
Atlantic City Gambits

The Atlantic City Gambits opened its first round playoff series Tuesday with a 96-92 victory over the Syracuse Stallions in The Professional Basketball League's Northeast Division best-of-three series. 

Frank Turner scored a team-leading 24 points and added 12 rebounds for the Gambits (18-6). The Atlantic City High School graduate added seven assists and three steals.

Turner is also the team’s general manager.

Brandon Taylor added 18 points and eight rebounds for Atlantic City, which is in its inaugural season. Leon Freeman-Daniels scored 11 and had 11 rebounds. Denzel Banks scored 17 to go with six rebounds.

The Gambits’ bench scored 40. Syracuse only had eight points off the bench. Atlantic City went 19 for 19 from the free-throw line. Taylor was 7 for 7, and Jachai Simmons and Turner were each 4 for 4. 

Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday in Syracuse. Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday in Syracuse.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News