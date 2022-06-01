Atlantic City Gambits win Game 1 of playoff series

The Atlantic City Gambits opened its first round playoff series Tuesday with a 96-92 victory over the Syracuse Stallions in The Professional Basketball League's Northeast Division best-of-three series.
Frank Turner scored a team-leading 24 points and added 12 rebounds for the Gambits (18-6). The Atlantic City High School graduate added seven assists and three steals.
Turner is also the team’s general manager.
Brandon Taylor added 18 points and eight rebounds for Atlantic City, which is in its inaugural season. Leon Freeman-Daniels scored 11 and had 11 rebounds. Denzel Banks scored 17 to go with six rebounds.
The Gambits’ bench scored 40. Syracuse only had eight points off the bench. Atlantic City went 19 for 19 from the free-throw line. Taylor was 7 for 7, and Jachai Simmons and Turner were each 4 for 4.
Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday in Syracuse. Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday in Syracuse.
