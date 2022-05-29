Atlantic City Gambits to host playoff game Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY — DeShawn Ward took a chance bringing the Atlantic City Gambits professional basketball team to this resort town.

The first payoff comes Tuesday night with a playoff game.

The Gambits (17-6) will host the Syracuse Stallions (17-6) in Game 1 of a best-of-three series in The Professional Basketball League’s Northeast Division. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Atlantic City High School, and tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children. Game 2 is Friday in Syracuse, and Game 3, if necessary, will be Saturday in Syracuse.

“I think it’s been amazing,” Ward said of the season. “It’s been tremendous. It’s been more than I could have expected. We’ve been getting support from the fans, the community and the city.”

The Gambits are operated by Ward and others with Atlantic City connections.

Ward is the Gambits' team market owner. He made a name for himself running the successful Stay Hungry Summer League in Atlantic City the past three years. Atlantic City resident Kamau Johnson is president of basketball operations. Former Atlantic City High School standout Frank Turner is a player/general manager. Elijah Thorpe, who was born and raised in Newark, is the head coach.

Ward took over the Gambits six weeks before the start of the season. Still, Atlantic City grabbed the third and final playoff spot in the league’s Northeast Division.

“It wasn’t like we had a chance to hold a bunch of tryouts,” Ward said. “We just had to make sure we had transportation and a roster. We had two tryouts and two days of training camp.”

The Gambits have given Turner a chance to play in his hometown. Turner starred at point guard for the 2005 Vikings, who became the first team in the program’s history to win a state title.

After graduating from Atlantic City in 2006, he went on to star at NCAA Division I Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where he scored 1,769 career points. Turner then played professionally overseas for 11 years.

“It’s been a great feeling coming back and playing in front of the people who have known you your whole life," Turner said. "It’s definitely something to finish my career off that I’m proud about.”

Ward compares the level of play in The Basketball League to somewhere between Division I college basketball and professional minor leagues. Gambits 6-foot-7 swingman Jachai Simmons, who is from Plainfield, Union County, and played at New Mexico University, made the league's All-Star game.

“I think it’s players who didn’t get that look in college,” Turner said. "They might not have been 'that guy’ for their team. This is an opportunity for them to showcase their talents that they didn’t get to showcase in college.”

Plenty of sports franchises have struggled to succeed in Atlantic City.

Ward said the Gambits have averaged about 150 fans for home games this season.

“We hope to one day have 2,000 at every game,” Ward said. “We’re hoping to get 300 or 400 people for the playoffs and just keep building on that.”

Ward judges the team’s success by more than just the bottom line.

“The season’s success isn’t measured in a dollar amount,” Ward said. “It’s measured in how we impact these young men. If you could show me any new business that makes a profit in its first year, everybody would jump on it. That’s just not realistic. Most businesses don’t make a profit until year three or four. We’re just trying to continue to put the players on a larger platform, so they could continue their careers.”

Ward wants to get more sponsors, so he can attract high-quality players. He is committed to Atlantic City.

“We have plans on being here for the next 10 or 20 years," Ward said.

As for this season, the Gambits had won three of their last four games heading into Sunday’s regular season finale on the road against the Lehigh Valley Legends.

“We’re ready,” Turner said of the playoffs. “The guys are ambitious. They’re hungry."

