The Atlantic City Gambits will begin the second round of The Basketball League playoffs Thursday night.
The top-seeded Gambits play at the second-seeded Albany Patroons in the first game of the best-of-three Northeast Division Championship series 7 p.m. Thursday.
Atlantic City will host Game 2 7 p.m. Saturday at Atlantic City High School. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at Atlantic City.
The Gambits advanced past the single-elimination first-round with a 102-88 win over the fourth-seeded Syracuse Stallions on Tuesday.
Point guard Frank Turner, a 2006 Atlantic City graduate, sparked the Gambits with 20 points and four assists, Forward Brandon Taylor scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds. Leon Freeman-Daniels, a 2016 Atlantic City graduate, made 3 of 8 3-point attempts and scored 19.
The Gambits play in The Basketball League, which features 49 teams in six divisions all across the country. Atlantic City finished the regular season 21-3, tied for the league’s top record.
