The Atlantic City Gambits had a successful first season last year.

The professional basketball team is even more prepared for year two.

The Gambits begin their second season when they host the York Mighty Ants at 3 p.m. Sunday at Atlantic City High School. Tickets are available at acgambitsball.com.

“We’re super excited for the season because we feel like we’re fully prepared,” team market co-owner DeShawn Ward said.

Ward took over the franchise just six weeks before the start of the season last year. This year he and the Gambits have had a chance to plan and attract sponsors. The Gambits play in The Basketball League, which features 55 teams in six divisions all across the country and a regular season that ends in May. Atlantic City reached the Northeast Division championship last season.

“I think having a whole year to prepare has helped us tremendously,” Ward said. “All we could worry about last year was the basketball side of things. We didn’t have any time for marketing or sponsorships. We had to be strictly about basketball. We know for the Gambits to survive it has to be about more than that.”

The sponsorships have a big impact on the franchise. Ward said the Gambits sponsors this season include AtlantiCare, the Ciocca car dealership, Swapz AC, Evolution and The Nizam’s restaurant in Egg Harbor Township.

"It helps us be able to budget and market better,” Ward said. “It helps the players make better salaries

The Gambits have a strong connection to Atlantic City. Everyone connected with the team either grew up in the city or lives there.

Geoff Dorsey of Dorsey Construction is Ward’s co-owner. Kamua Johnson is the president of basketball operations. Frank Turner is the general manager.

“We’re community-based guys,” Ward said. “We went to Atlantic City schools. Most of us played Atlantic City sports. We are a part of the community. For this thing to survive, we know it has to become bigger than Atlantic City, but we know how important it is to start with Atlantic City, so they can help us grow.”

Turner will also play for the Gambits. He starred at point guard for the 2005 Vikings, who became the first team in the program’s history to win a state title.

After graduating from Atlantic City in 2006, he went on to star at NCAA Division I Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where he scored 1,769 career points. Turner then played professionally overseas for 11 years.

Elijah Thorpe, a Newark native, returns as the head coach. The Gambits' roster also includes Brandon Taylor, who starred at Penn State, and Elijah Ford, who excelled at Wagner College last season.

“Last year, a lot of people caught on late to the Gambits,” Ward said. “We feel it in the community. A lot of people are excited.”