Atlantic City Gambits return to the basketball court Friday night at Atlantic City High School

Atlantic City Gambits
Mike McGarry

The Atlantic City Gambits will take a three-game wining streak into Friday’s game against the Connecticut Cobras.

The teams will tipoff at 7 p.m. at Atlantic City High School.

The Gambits (6-3) are currently in second place in The Basketball League’s Northeast Division. The Cobras (3-6) have dropped three straight.

Former NBA player Smush Parker is expected to be one of the officials. Parker is pursuing a career as a referee.

The Basketball League features 44 teams in six divisions and a regular season that ends in May. The top three teams in each division will qualify for the playoffs.

