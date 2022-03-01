Atlantic City Gambits ready to launch their first basketball season in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Less than seven months ago, the resort once again featured another professional sports team — the Atlantic City Seagulls.

Like the rest of the teams that have tried in the past, the basketball franchise folded after a handful of games. Shawn Wilson was one of the players on the Seagulls, and the 2012 Pleasantville High School graduate was saddened by the outcome.

But he has another chance as a player with the Atlantic City Gambits.

Wilson, along with teammates and ownership, filled the Vue Rooftop Bar & Lounge at The Claridge on Tuesday for media day.

"I've got faith in this team," said Wilson, 28, of Pleasantville. "We have some good people."

The Gambits will compete as an expansion team in The Basketball League, which is one level below the NBA’s G-League. The Basketball League features 42 teams across the country. Each team plays 24 games from March to May with playoffs in June. Former University of Kansas and Cleveland Cavaliers player David Magley owns the league.

Millville graduates John Green and Jaymere Hadden, who played at Stockton University, are among the Gambits's players.

"It's a great day here in the city of Atlantic City," said Mayor Marty Small Sr., one of the many supporters in attendance. "I am excited with the opportunity. I think the three local guys involved — (owner) DeShawn Ward, (general manager) Frank Turner and (president of basketball operations) Kamau Johnson — have a better chance to succeed.

"We all know the history of why things didn't work here from a pro sports perspective. But, hey, it's a new opportunity. It's a different league. We wish you success."

Sustainability has always been an issue with professional sports teams in Atlantic City, and Ward fully understands that. After all, he is from Atlantic City. Ward runs the Stay Hungry Summer League in the resort, which has been successful for the past few years.

The hope is that translates over to the Gambits.

"For me, the biggest thing is I am from Atlantic City," Ward said. "Born and raised here. I have a lot community relations that I feel like I built already, and with Stay Hungry. We feel like the support we built from that will carry over and support us in this next venture, which is a bigger task, but with the relationships we built, I feel like we are going to do great."

Pro and semi-pro baseball, football, hockey and basketball franchises in Atlantic City have all folded over the past two decades or so.

"We are willing to do anything to make this work," said Turner, who played basketball at Atlantic City and led the Vikings to a state championship in 2005. "I also believe we have a lot of support behind us, and I don't think it can fail if we are doing or job and putting out a good product."

The Gambits will open their season against the Pennsylvania Kings at 7 p.m. Saturday at Millersville University. Their home opener against the Albany Patroons is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Atlantic City High School. Tickets will be $10 for adults, $8 for children and elderly.

The Gambits will pay about $7,000 to rent out the Vikings' gymnasium for their home games this month, and will have to pay out an additional $7,000 for April and May games. Ward declined to comment about the team's ability to generate sufficient revenue or about its overall finances. But many of the same sponsors he has for Stay Hungry are supporting the Gambits.

The TBL is a showcase league that helps athletes get opportunities.

"If we can win some games, we can stick around," said Gambits player BJ Young, who lives in St. Louis and came to Atlantic City to join the team.

Young, 28, is a former Houston Rockets draft pick out of the University of Arkansas who has played in the NBA G League. "I'm excited. I am confident if we work hard and stay together, we can get some wins."

Jachai Simmons, from Plainfield, Union County, is one of the top players, Ward said. Simmons is a 6-foot-8 forward who played at the University of New Mexico and competes in Stay Hungry. Brandon Taylor. (Penn State), Cam Jones (St. Peter's) and Wilson are some of the other key players, Ward said.

"I can't wait," said Wilson, who played at Rowan University and for three American Basketball Association teams. "I'm ready to bring a championship back home to Atlantic City. It's time for it."

Kendrick Perkins, who played for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans, owns the Beaumont Panthers of The Basketball League. Stevie Francis — Stevie Franchise — was a three-time NBA All-Star with the Houston Rockets and now owns the Houston Push.

The Patroons average over 2,000 fans per game.

Can that success spill into Atlantic City?

"End of the day, winning cures everything," Ward said. "The more we win, the more people get excited and want to come out and support us. We feel like it will be a success. At the end of the day, it's new. But we are excited Atlantic City has the opportunity to do this. We are just going to go out there and do our best, and the eggs may fall where they fall."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.