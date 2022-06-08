 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Gambits pull off another playoff upset

Atlantic City Gambits

The Atlantic City Gambits continued their streak of playoff upsets Tuesday night.

The third-seeded Gambits beat the top-seeded Albany Patroons 91-83 at Atlantic City High School to take 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Northeast Division championships series of The Basketball League. Game 2 is Friday in Albany. Game 3, if necessary, is Saturday in Albany.

Jachai Simmons scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds to spark the Gambits on Tuesday. Frank Turner, a 2006 Atlantic City graduate, scored 16 and had four assists. Leon Freeman-Daniels and Damion Moore scored 10 and 11, respectively, for Atlantic City. Moore also had four steals. Denzel Banks grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for Atlantic City.

The Gambits have won three straight in the postseason. They swept the second-seeded Syracuse Stallions in a best-of-three first round series.

