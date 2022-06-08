Atlantic City Gambits pull off another playoff upset

The Atlantic City Gambits continued their streak of playoff upsets Tuesday night.
The third-seeded Gambits beat the top-seeded Albany Patroons 91-83 at Atlantic City High School to take 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Northeast Division championships series of The Basketball League. Game 2 is Friday in Albany. Game 3, if necessary, is Saturday in Albany.
Jachai Simmons scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds to spark the Gambits on Tuesday. Frank Turner, a 2006 Atlantic City graduate, scored 16 and had four assists. Leon Freeman-Daniels and Damion Moore scored 10 and 11, respectively, for Atlantic City. Moore also had four steals. Denzel Banks grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for Atlantic City.
The Gambits have won three straight in the postseason. They swept the second-seeded Syracuse Stallions in a best-of-three first round series.
