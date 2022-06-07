 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City Gambits continue playoff pursuit with home game Tuesday night

  • 0
Atlantic City Gambits

The Atlantic City Gambits will begin their pursuit of The Basketball League’s Northeast Division championship Tuesday night.

The third-seeded Gambits will host the top-seeded Albany Patroons in Game 1 of best-of-three series 7 p.m. Tuesday at Atlantic City High School. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Game 2 is Friday in Albany. Game 3, if necessary, is Saturday in Albany.

The Gambits swept the second-seeded Syracuse Stallions 2-0 to advance to the Northeast Division. Albany had a first-round bye after winning the division with a 20-3 record. The Patroons were 3-0 against Atlantic City in the regular season. But the Gambits have some momentum now.

Gambits guard Frank Turner, who graduated from Atlantic City in 2006, averaged 22.5 points, eight assists and nine rebounds against the Stallions. Brandon Taylor averaged 16.5 points for Atlantic City in the series, and Gambits forward Jachai Simmons scored 20 and grabbed 13 rebounds in Atlantic City’s 110-107 Game 2 win.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 athletes who have promised to donate their brains for research

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News