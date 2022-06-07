Atlantic City Gambits continue playoff pursuit with home game Tuesday night

The Atlantic City Gambits will begin their pursuit of The Basketball League’s Northeast Division championship Tuesday night.

The third-seeded Gambits will host the top-seeded Albany Patroons in Game 1 of best-of-three series 7 p.m. Tuesday at Atlantic City High School. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Game 2 is Friday in Albany. Game 3, if necessary, is Saturday in Albany.

The Gambits swept the second-seeded Syracuse Stallions 2-0 to advance to the Northeast Division. Albany had a first-round bye after winning the division with a 20-3 record. The Patroons were 3-0 against Atlantic City in the regular season. But the Gambits have some momentum now.

Gambits guard Frank Turner, who graduated from Atlantic City in 2006, averaged 22.5 points, eight assists and nine rebounds against the Stallions. Brandon Taylor averaged 16.5 points for Atlantic City in the series, and Gambits forward Jachai Simmons scored 20 and grabbed 13 rebounds in Atlantic City’s 110-107 Game 2 win.

