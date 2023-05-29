Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Atlantic City Gambits professional basketball team will begin the postseason Tuesday.

The top-seeded Gambits will host the fourth-seeded Syracuse Stallions at 7 p.m. in a Northeast Division single-elimination game at Atlantic City High School. The Gambits play in The Basketball League, which features 49 teams in six divisions all across the country.

Atlantic City finished the regular season 21-3, tied for the league’s top record. Brandon Taylor, who starred at Penn State, averaged 16.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Gambits. Frank Turner, a 2006 Atlantic City graduate, averaged six assists and 13 points.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will advance to the best-of-three Northeast Division championship series against the winner of Tuesday’s single-elimination game between the Albany Patroons and the Reading Rebels.

Tickets for the Gambits-Stallions game will be available at the door Tuesday and cost $20 for adults and $12 for senior citizens and children.