Atlantic City Gambits basketball team to open inaugural season in March

After Ward was asked to help run the new TBL team coming to the resort, he did research on the league and found out it was a great opportunity, as it "went hand-and-hand in a sense that now, players from my summer league, can audition for the TBL and possibly get paid money and, it's a showcase league, so you'll get the exposure."

Last season, some players in the TBL earned tryouts with the G-League and even more earned opportunities to go overseas. Players make $500 to $2,000, and the top players can make up to $5,000. Ward called the league "real, real big time."

Most players are in their early- to mid-20s.

"It is something that is needed in this area," Ward said.

The 2022 TBL Combine Draft will be held Feb. 5-6 at The Factory DI Training in Indianapolis. Each team will select two players to join their squad. The Gambits, who Ward said have a verbal agreement to play their home games at Atlantic City High School, have their home opener March 6 against the league's top team, the Albany Patroons.

The Patroons average over 2,000 fans per game.

And, that is the eventual goal for the Gambits — to have a lot of fans.