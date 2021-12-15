Atlantic City Gambits basketball team to open inaugural season in March

There is another professional basketball team heading to Atlantic City.
DeShawn Ward and Rob Baldeo partnered up as co-owners to bring the Atlantic City Gambits to the resort. The Gambits will compete in The Basketball League, which is one level under the NBA's G-League.
The Basketball League features 43 teams across the country. Each team plays 24 games from March to May with playoffs in June. Former University of Kansas and Cleveland Cavaliers player David Magley owns the league.
The Atlantic City Seagulls, who competed in the resort from 1996-2001, recently reformed and are now competing in the American Basketball Association. The TBL is a very strong developmental league that is continuing to grow and help players succeed, especially at higher levels, Ward said.
"I’m really, really excited," Ward said. “For Atlantic City to join the league, it can be very special if things come together right. This is an amazing opportunity for Atlantic City."
Ward runs the Stay Hungry Summer League in Atlantic City. That has grown substantially in the last three years, with teams coming from all over the area. When Ward started Stay Hungry, his vision was to develop players and give them a chance to further their careers on the court.
After Ward was asked to help run the new TBL team coming to the resort, he did research on the league and found out it was a great opportunity, as it "went hand-and-hand in a sense that now, players from my summer league, can audition for the TBL and possibly get paid money and, it's a showcase league, so you'll get the exposure."
Last season, some players in the TBL earned tryouts with the G-League and even more earned opportunities to go overseas. Players make $500 to $2,000, and the top players can make up to $5,000. Ward called the league "real, real big time."
Most players are in their early- to mid-20s.
"It is something that is needed in this area," Ward said.
The 2022 TBL Combine Draft will be held Feb. 5-6 at The Factory DI Training in Indianapolis. Each team will select two players to join their squad. The Gambits, who Ward said have a verbal agreement to play their home games at Atlantic City High School, have their home opener March 6 against the league's top team, the Albany Patroons.
The Patroons average over 2,000 fans per game.
And, that is the eventual goal for the Gambits — to have a lot of fans.
First, they have to reach out to the community before success on the court and a large fanbase can happen, Baldeo said. The Gambits recently met up with the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. Along with being a community-driven program, the Gambits second goal is to help their players reach higher levels in their careers, Baldeo added.
"Once I got introduced to the league owner (Magley), who blessed me with this opportunity, it only made sense to put this team in Atlantic City," said Baldeo, who is from Irvington, Essex County. "It was the obvious choice. To me there was no other place in New Jersey to put this team."
Kendrick Perkins, who played for the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans, owns the Beaumont Panthers of The Basketball League. Steve Franchise, who was a three-time all-star with the Houston Rockets, owns the Houston Push.
Perkins just purchased an 8,000-plus seat arena.
That is the future aim for the Gambits — moving to a bigger home and climbing up in this more prominent league, Ward and Baldeo said.
"I'm trying to help build this thing in Atlantic City," Ward said.
Atlantic City has hosted professional sports teams in the past, but sustainability has always been an issue, most recently the Blackjacks of the Arena Football League, which lasted just one season before the league shut down in 2020.
When Ward started Stay Hungry, he said no one thought it would become what it has. But he said he always had that feeling that it would be successful, and that is what he feeling now. The only difference now is this is on a national stage, Ward said.
"I hope we can be the No. 1 team in the TBL. … and be the face of Atlantic City professional basketball," he said.
"I'm totally excited," Baldeo said. "I'm looking forward for the opportunity to bring this team to Atlantic City and pillar in the community and help out these kids and hopefully provide some entertainment for everyone."
