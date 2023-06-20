Press staff reports
Six members of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club competed at the Garden State Games in Wayne, Passaic County, over the weekend.
Results for the local skaters, who are based at the
Atlantic City Skate Zone:
Alina Hackerman, 7, Cape May Court House, fifth place in Basic 6 Program and fifth place in Excel Beginner Cassie Pate, 7, Mays Landing, first place in Basic 6 Elements and fourth place in Basic 6 Program Mia Hackerman, 13, Cape May Court House, first place in Excel Juvenile Girls and second place in Pre-Juvenile Compulsory Ella Walling 14, Egg Harbor Township, sixth place in Excel Intermediate Ladies Jasline Ruiz, 14, Galloway Township, fourth place in Excel Intermediate Ladies Hailey Giordano, 18, Mays Landing, second place in Excel Intermediate Ladies
Giordano, Walling, Ruiz and the Hackerman sisters previously qualified to compete in the
Excel National Festival from July 13 to 16 in Austin, Texas.
GALLERY: 'Disney on Ice' pros skate with Atlantic City club members

On November 9, 2022, at the Atlantic City Skate Zone, select cast members from the Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto will join approximately 20 local skaters from the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club for a skate clinic.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
