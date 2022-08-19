Atlantic City Beach Patrol wins Goudy Memorial Rescue Races

VENTNOR — The Atlantic City Beach Patrol won two of four races Friday and finished second in another to win the 55th annual John T. Goudy Memorial Rescue Races at the Suffolk Avenue beach.

Atlantic City won with 14 points. Margate was second with 11. Avalon placed third (eight). Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places.

Atlantic City also won the event in 2021.

“It’s awesome,” said Taylor Dirkes, who won the doubles surfboat rescue (a doubles race with a simulated rescue) with Kyle Deroo in 3 minutes, 10 seconds.

Added Atlantic City Chief Steve Downey, “Another dominating performance by our rowers. They have been dominating all year. We do this (rescue) every day, so we have a lot of advantage on other patrols.”

The duo also won the race in 2021.

“We really wanted to come back and win it again this year and go back-to-back. Not just us, but the team,” Dirkes said.

Hayden Smallwood and Chris Spiers of Margate were second in the doubles race. It came down to the run back on shore, but the Atlantic City duo crossed the finish line with the weighted bag first.

“I luckily tossed it out to Hayden, and he caught it right away,” Spiers said. “We were just trying to catch up to Atlantic City the entire way. They were fast.”

Avalon’s Gary Nagle and Ryan Finnegan were third.

“Atlantic City hasn’t won it back-to-back in awhile, so we broke the curse,” Deroo said. “It was really exciting to come out and do it again.”

The event consisted of four races involving simulated rescues. Guards rowed or swam out to flags about 500 feet from shore and unhooked 50-pound dummies. The guards then swam or rowed back and ran to the finish line on the beach with the weighted bags.

The race are fast and quick.

“It’s a great way to end the summer,” Dirkes said. “It is an exciting race to watch. It’s my favorite race to race in.”

Margate won the team titles at the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races two weeks ago and at last week’s South Jersey Lifeguard Championships.

“It’s good to represent the city,” Smallwood, 20, said. “We had a good showing the last two weeks, so can’t complain about that.”

Avalon’s Dolan Grisbaum finished first in a very close individual swim rescue (a swim race and rescue) and remained undefeated. Grisbaum and Margate’s Zach Vasser were right next to each other when they swam to the shore, and it came down to the foot race with the weighted bag.

Grisbaum won in 6:15.

Vasser, a rising senior at Mainland Regional High School, and Grisbaum were leading the other swimmers. The two were close the entire race.

“I didn’t know where anyone else was but Zach,” said Grisbaum, a 2021 Ocean City graduate and a standout swimmer at Boston University. “I really couldn’t see anybody, so I was happy he was next to me and helped guide me in.”

Vasser was just a couple feet behind Grisbaum.

“I did much better in this race than I did last year,” Vasser said. “Last year, I had trouble with the bag, and this year I did better. The swim went really well. The transfer of the bag was a little difficult, but once I did that I carried the momentum to the finish.”

Last summer, Grisbaum finished second in the Goudy Memorials. But he has been dominant this summer, winning each race.

Grisbaum and Vasser also had a close finish in the Dutch Hoffman Memorial Lifeguard Championships. Grisbaum has now won an event at each major lifeguard competition.

Grisbaum’s mindset Friday was just to have fun, which he has been having all summer. For the second-year guard, Friday’s race was a great way to end an “exciting” summer.

“It was more of an end-of-the-year fun thing to do,” said Grisbaum, who will leave to go back to school Aug. 29. “I’m out here having fun. I won, luckily.

That was a really fun experience.”

Atlantic City’s Rick Blair, Sean Blair and John Sahl won the combination rescue (a swimmer and a doubles crew combine). Harvey Cedars was second, and Ocean City was third.

Sahl was the swimmer for Atlantic City, which won in 5:20. Rick Blair and Sean Blair are brothers.

“This is my first time in this race,” said Sahl, 17, a rising senior at Atlantic City High School. “I’m not sure if I was first to the flag, but I think we were the first swimmer and boat to meet. I threw the dummy in the boat and swam back to shore. I wasn’t sure we won, but then they told me we did. It’s pretty exciting.”

Ventnor Captain David Funk won the individual surfboat rescue (a singles row and rescue). Atlantic City’s Vince Granese was second. Margate’s Bobby Bechtel was third.

Funk caught a wave at the end that extended his lead. He won the race by about 20 yards in 3:36.

“I have been in the Goudys since the 1990s,” said Funk, 44. “I rowed doubles with my brother (Andrew), but when he retired (from the patrol), I started rowing the (singles). ... I missed a wave or two, but I caught a small one at the end.”