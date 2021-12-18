Atlantic Cape's David Coit signs to DI Northern Illinois University

MAYS LANDING — It took a lot of patience and hard work for David Coit, but the Atlantic Cape Community College basketball standout never gave up on his dream.
Coit signed a national letter of intent to Northern Illinois University in front of family, teammates, coaches and supporters Saturday at Jonathan Pitney Hall. The Huskies are an NCAA Division I program who compete in the Mid-American Conference.
The 21-year-old did not earn a Division I scholarship out of high school. He played at a prep school for the 2019-20 season and is now competing on a winning Atlantic Cape team under coach Allen Ragland. After a strong start to the season, he received many offers to D-I programs.
Coit visited NIU in mid-October.
"I felt like they had everything I wanted at the next level and envisioned," the Columbus, Burlington County, resident said.
NIU coach Rashon Burno displayed confidence and trust in his ability, Coit said. Assistant coach Drew Gladstone also noticed Coit's potential. Basically, the entire coaching staff was honest and straightforward, Coit added. The school matched what he was looking for off the court, too.
"For me, they had the full package," Coit said. "The people in the academic and athletic side all looked like me. People of color. That is something I want to be around. I felt they were trying to build something, just like Atlantic Cape and just like my high school (Princeton Day Prep). I want to be a part of that."
Coit is the first D-I recruit to come out of Atlantic Cape in at least the last two decades, athletic director Jamal Edwards said earlier this year when offers were pouring in for Coit. Coit received offers from North Carolina A&T, New Jersey Institute of Technology and many other D-I programs, said Ragland, who handled Coit's recruitment.
"It is special, but it hasn't really hit me yet," said Coit, noting how proud he is to be a part of Atlantic Cape. "I feel like I won't know my impact until I'm gone. But this has been everything I wanted it to be."
After graduating high school and not earning these same opportunities, Coit was upset but used that as motivation. Finally achieving that dream Saturday was "definitely a long time coming, but I am just happy to get the work in," he said.
"I've always believed in David," said Ragland, who has coached Coit in summer leagues and trained him over the last four years. "The same coaches now (who recruited him) didn't like his game back then. I told him to come to me and let's work together and get him off to the next level. "He lost a lot of pounds, got faster, learned how to distributed the ball more. He is still learning."
"I love him. I'm happy for him because it was a struggle to get to this point," added Ragland, who said Coit was always a great shooter but molded him into a more a defensive and a well-rounded player, too.
Entering Atlantic Cape's game against Ocean County Community College on Saturday, Coit averages 28.2 points per game, second in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III. He is shooting 53.9% from beyond the arc and 47.6% from the field.
Coit has made 90.4% of his free-throw attempts and is averaging 6.2 assists per game.
Trenton Catholic graduate Latrell Reid, who was recruited by Ragland earlier this year to play at Atlantic Cape and took classes in September, signed an national letter of intent before the season to Saint Peter's University.
Seven other players on the team could also earn Division-I offers, Ragland said.
"It's very important," Ragland said of Coit's signing. "We are looking to have a pipeline of players here — Division I, Division II, Division III. These guys are working hard. We are a lot better than what we are showing. Most of these guys right now are Division-I players. or developing to become Division I players."
Next season, Ragland said he will have more potential Division-I talent and have six returners. But, it will be hard to replace Coit.
"To coach anyone like David, you are going to miss him," Ragland said.
Coit learned how to be a better man at Atlantic Cape, mainly through Ragland and athletic director Jamal Edwards, which is what he wants to bring to NIU. He is looking forward to being challenged and pushed at the Division I level.
"Also to just to be trusted and building something with my team and building that trust with each other," Coit said. "I think it's going to be great."
Before graduating, Coit is determined to bring an NJCAA Region XIX and Division-III titles to Atlantic Cape.
"I'm committed. I'm good," Coit said. "Right now, it's all about getting that (championship). That's all I'm looking for."
