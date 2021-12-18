Atlantic Cape's David Coit signs to DI Northern Illinois University

Coit is the first D-I recruit to come out of Atlantic Cape in at least the last two decades, athletic director Jamal Edwards said earlier this year when offers were pouring in for Coit. Coit received offers from North Carolina A&T, New Jersey Institute of Technology and many other D-I programs, said Ragland, who handled Coit's recruitment.

"It is special, but it hasn't really hit me yet," said Coit, noting how proud he is to be a part of Atlantic Cape. "I feel like I won't know my impact until I'm gone. But this has been everything I wanted it to be."

After graduating high school and not earning these same opportunities, Coit was upset but used that as motivation. Finally achieving that dream Saturday was "definitely a long time coming, but I am just happy to get the work in," he said.

"I've always believed in David," said Ragland, who has coached Coit in summer leagues and trained him over the last four years. "The same coaches now (who recruited him) didn't like his game back then. I told him to come to me and let's work together and get him off to the next level. "He lost a lot of pounds, got faster, learned how to distributed the ball more. He is still learning."