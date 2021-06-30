Atlantic Cape set to create men's volleyball program

The National Junior College Athletic Association Foundation and First Point Volleyball Foundation gave a $10,000 grant to Atlantic Cape Community College to establish a men's volleyball program, the college said in a statement Tuesday.

Recruitment is scheduled to start in the 2022 fall semester. The inaugural season is set for the 2023 spring semester.

“We are honored to have received this generous grant from the NJCAA Foundation and First Point Volleyball Foundation,” Atlantic Cape president Dr. Barbara Gaba said in the statement. “Student-athletes from around the area will benefit from the amazing growth of men’s volleyball as a sport. Growing our athletics program is an integral part of the college experience. It supports teamwork, discipline, and provides a sense of pride.”

The First Point Volleyball Foundation announced a $200,000 grant to the NJCAA to support the growth of men's volleyball in the league, the statement said. The NJCAA Foundation then awarded grants to 15 of its schools to support the men's volleyball becoming a championship sport within the league.