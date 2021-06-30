 Skip to main content
Atlantic Cape set to create men's volleyball program
Atlantic Cape set to create men's volleyball program

Atlantic Cape Community College

The National Junior College Athletic Association Foundation and First Point Volleyball Foundation gave a $10,000 grant to Atlantic Cape Community College to establish a men's volleyball program, the college said in a statement Tuesday.

Recruitment is scheduled to start in the 2022 fall semester. The inaugural season is set for the 2023 spring semester.

“We are honored to have received this generous grant from the NJCAA Foundation and First Point Volleyball Foundation,” Atlantic Cape president Dr. Barbara Gaba said in the statement. “Student-athletes from around the area will benefit from the amazing growth of men’s volleyball as a sport. Growing our athletics program is an integral part of the college experience. It supports teamwork, discipline, and provides a sense of pride.”

The First Point Volleyball Foundation announced a $200,000 grant to the NJCAA to support the growth of men's volleyball in the league, the statement said. The NJCAA Foundation then awarded grants to 15 of its schools to support the men's volleyball becoming a championship sport within the league.

"Two-year colleges present the most affordable opportunity for young people to play college volleyball during a time when students want to stay closer to home,” First Point volunteer board member and American Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Mick Haley said. “Our hope at First Point is to see 35 or 40 more two-year colleges follow these 15 and sponsor men's volleyball."

In addition to the establishing a men’s volleyball team, Atlantic Cape is starting men’s and women’s soccer teams in the 2021 fall semester.

