Atlantic Cape men's team having good season

The Atlantic Cape Community College men's basketball team is having one of the best seasons in its modern history. The Buccaneers are currently No. 11 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III rankings.

ACCC rallied in the second half to beat host Camden County College 78-62 on Tuesday to improve to 17-3 overall and 14-2 in the Garden State Athletic Conference. The Buccaneers outscored Camden 47-21 in the second half.

Richard Jones, of Hamilton Township, and David Coit each scored 18 points for ACCC, and Coit had six assists. Justin Boston and Naji Wright added 15 and 13 points, respectively, and Ansuelo Young contributed nine. Tyshon Judge led CCC with 22.

Atlantic Cape Community hosted Salem Community College at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mays Landing Campus. The game ended too late for this edition.

