Atlantic Cape men's basketball hoping for big season

The Atlantic Cape Community College men’s basketball team has big ambitions this year and has done some traveling to get ready.

Buccaneers coach Allen Ragland and athletic director Jamal Edwards have a squad of three sophomores, including two returnees, and several freshmen.

Atlantic Cape opens the regular season at 6 p.m. Monday against Salem County College at the Jonathan Pitney Hall gym in Mays Landing.

The Buccaneers went 18-7 last winter, including 15-3 in the Garden State Athletic Conference, tied for first place with Brookdale Community College. They went 15-5 in Region 19 and lost to Brookdale 87-81 in a regional playoff quarterfinal.

“We want to bounce back, win our region, get to the national championship and make a splash,” Ragland said in a release. “We are changing the culture here into a family-run program and if we don’t have values, we won’t have success.”

This year’s team traveled to Florida in mid-October and played five exhibition games against good competition. Two games were played at the All-American Jamboree in Orlando and three at the Sports Network Showcase in Lakeland. The Buccaneers went 1-4 during the trip but gained valuable experience against good programs and had team bonding.

“The trip was all about how we can grow as a team,” Edwards said. “It was great for team building having to travel together, eat together and play video games together.”

Atlantic Cape didn’t make the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III preseason Top 15 poll but was first on the list of “others receiving votes.” Brookdale was ranked 10th.

The Buccaneers return two sophomores in guard Jonathan Cosme-Almeida, from Denver, and forward Naji Wright, from Trenton. Another sophomore, guard Tyrese Myrick, of Willingboro, is a transfer.

Many freshmen will see significant playing time. The freshmen include guard Ramar Cook, Cedar Creek High School’s leading scorer last year, and 6-foot-4 center Edison Reyes, who played for ACIT. One of the top prospects is 6-7 guard-forward Jeremy Ellis, who was the leading rebounder and second in scoring last year for Hamilton West High School in Mercer County.

Guard Maurice Williams is also from Hamilton West and led the team in scoring, assists and steals last season. Chris Ferguson, a 6-6 guard-forward, and Olyn Knox, a 6-8 forward, are both from Columbia, South Carolina. Jabre Mills, a 6-3 guard from Lawrenceville, Georgia, is a defensive specialist. Guard Nazim Chavies, of Willingboro, should be a scorer. Guard Najhae Colon is an all-around player.

“I feel that we could have eight or nine players averaging double-digit points per game this year, and I am excited to see this group perform,” Ragland said.

The Bucs must replace two graduates, scoring leader David Coit, the Region 19 Player of the Year last winter, and Region 19 first-team All-Star Richard Jones, another big scorer. Coit was accepted at Northern Illinois University; Jones was accepted at Miles College in Alabama.

Ragland is counting on every player to do their part this year.

“We will win on the defensive side of the ball this year,” Ragland said. “I don’t believe in superstars. I want to have a well-rounded team.”

Edwards and Ragland both stressed the importance of a quality education for the student-athletes.

“It has been my motto and vision to do everything in my power to make sure that every kid graduates and to set them up to hopefully get scholarships,” Ragland said.