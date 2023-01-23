Atlantic Cape gets national ranking after knocking off No. 1 team

The Atlantic Cape Community College men's basketball team, fresh off a victory over top-ranked and previously undefeated Brookdale Community College, has earned national recognition.

The Buccaneers are No. 13 in the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division III rankings this week. On Thursday at home in Mays Landing, Atlantic Cape beat the Jersey Blues 81-79. Brookdale had defeated the Buccaneers 83-71 on Dec. 13. In the rematch, sophomore guard Tyrese Myric scored 21, one of four Buccaneers in double figures, to lead Atlantic Cape. Freshman forward Olyn Knox got 12 rebounds.

“Our guys understand what we have been preaching, they are putting it all together now and they are believing in themselves,” Atlantic Cape coach Allen Ragland said in a release. “I am happy for the college. We are playing well, we have an all-around team, and they are working hard.”

Brookdale (16-1) had been ranked No. 1 in the nation for nine consecutive weeks before falling to third this week. Sandhills (Pinehurst, North Carolina) is the new No. 1,with Dallas North-Lake No. 2.

The Buccaneers, who also earned a top-15 ranking last season, followed the win over Brookdale by beating Passaic County Community College 84-80 on Saturday.

“It’s great to see Atlantic Cape get recognition not just locally, but nationally, and it shows the growth and progression of our program,” Atlantic Cape athletic director Jamal Edwards said in the release. “This is due to the hard work of coach Ragland and the team. We are changing expectations and the mentality here.”

Atlantic Cape is 13-4 (12-2 Region XIX, 11-2 Garden State Athletic Conference) heading into a game at Ocean County College in Toms River at 5 p.m. Tuesday.