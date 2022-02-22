Atlantic Cape brings 18-6 record, conference title into postseason Tuesday night

The Atlantic Cape Community College men's basketball team took an 18-6 record and a regular-season conference championship into Tuesday's postseason opener against Brookdale Community College.

The Buccaneers lost three of their final four regular-season games but still headed into the playoffs as the Garden State Athletic Conference champions.

Coached by Allen Ragland, Atlantic Cape (15-5 GSAC) put together a nine-game win streak that ended this month and were ranked as high as 11th among National Junior College Athletic Association Division III teams.

The Buccaneers navigated challenges along the way. Four players did not return after the winter break, leaving Atlantic Cape with just six players.

“It has been a long season. This team has demonstrated hard work and toughness. With this team only having six players, each individual has been very important. Coach Ragland has done a great job of recruiting a group of talented young men,” Atlantic Cape athletic director Jamal Edwards said in a release.

Atlantic Cape and Brookdale split their two regular-season meetings. The fourth-seeded Jersey Blues (21-4) were set to host Tuesday night's NJCAA Region XIX Tournament game. The Buccaneers are the fifth seed.

Brookdale is ranked 12th in the country. The Buccaneers are unranked.

In December, David Coit became the first Atlantic Cape player in at least 20 years to sign with an NCAA Division I program. Coit, who leads all NJCAA D-III players in scoring (30.5 ppg), signed with Northern Illinois. The Buccaneers' Richard Jones is 11th in the nation in scoring at 23.2 ppg.

“I personally believe that this has been the best team Atlantic Cape has produced on the court in the last 50 years,” Edwards said. “We finally can put a banner on our walls. We have tied for conference champs, and we expect to win the region playoffs as well. This is a great time for Atlantic Cape Community College.”

