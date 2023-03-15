The Atlantic Cape Community College baseball team welcomes the challenge.

The National Junior College Athletic Association's Division III preseason schedule rankings had the Buccaneers with the 13th hardest in the nation. That was evident through their first four games.

Atlantic Cape opened its season Feb. 19, splitting two games with Delaware Tech Community College, an NJCAA D-II program. The Buccaneers then lost twice Feb. 26, including 2-1, to Northampton Community College, which is ranked fourth in the nation.

"We have a very competitive team," Atlantic Cape coach Rodney Velardi said. "I think we have good guys. They have the right approach and the right attitude. … We played some tough opponents in the first four games. I think our guys had a very good showing."

The Buccaneers have more difficult opponents, including Rowan College of South Jersey, Gloucester Campus, a perennial threat in the nation. Brookdale, Ocean, Bergen and Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland also compete in Region XIX, the same league as Atlantic Cape.

The Buccaneers will play each of those teams.

"I'm excited for it. I think our guys are excited for it," Velardi said about playing tough opponents. "We constantly talk our goal, which is making it to a national tournament. We want to be able to play in that tournament and be successful there. And the only way you can ever really hope to do that is to play the best teams out there because, down the road, that's who you'll have to beat."

The Buccaneers had a very successful season in 2021 and were ranked as high as 10th in the nation. Atlantic Cape finished second in Region XIX but finished below .500.

"I felt like we underachieved last year," Velardi said. "I don't know if it was because our expectations were so high and we just didn’t meet those expectations, or just a lot of teams improved coming out of that COVID year."

Atlantic Cape returned 11 players this season, including captains Kevin Foreman (St. Augustine Prep), Javier Vega (ACIT), Luis Sauri II (Buena Regional) and Jon Dempsey. The team did a lot of recruiting to help "turn that corner," said Velardi, who is in his 13th season with Atlantic Cape.

Many other locals are on the team: Joe Petrongolo and Joe Hamill (Cedar Creek); Matthew Vega and Anthony Petrongolo (Oakcrest); and Andrew Baldino (Absegami), Brennan Book (Southern Regional), Ethan Coursey (Holy Spirit), Gabe Salinsky (Lower Cape May Regional) and Dom Haymaker (Mainland Regional).

"We are very excited about the group we have," Velardi said. "And the biggest difference for us right now is just our leadership. Our veteran leadership has been phenomenal. As a junior college program, you are limited to the number of assistant coaches on staff. So, we rely on our veteran guys to be leaders."

Players like Foreman, Vega and Sauri embraced that role, Velardi said.

Foreman is the starting center fielder for Atlantic Cape. The Northfield resident set the Buccaneers' single-season stolen bases record in 2022. He is expected to break the all-time career mark this season.

“He’s just the fastest kid I have ever seen, and I have seen a lot of kids and a lot of baseball,” Velardi said.

Vega is the Buccaneers' starting outfielder. Sauri, a two-time All-Region XIX player, starts at shortstop. Along with Dempsey, the four captains "just lead by example and don't just bark orders at their teammates," Velardi said.

"They have done it the right way," said Velardi, who noted the rest of his second-year players do the same. "If something needs to be done correctly, they are the first ones out there doing it. They kind of encourage other players to come along with them. They've done an outstanding job."

Atlantic Cape (1-3) hosts Middlesex County College at 3 p.m. Friday. The Buccaneers then have a doubleheader against Middlesex on Saturday. Atlantic Cape usually plays a three-game series with each team.

Four games have already been postponed due to weather.

"The weather is jamming up a lot of teams," said Velardi, who noted the team was on spring break recently and wanted to make up those games "but the weather has been just terrible so we will be pushing games back and it will jam up the schedule a little bit."

But Atlantic Cape has plenty of good pitchers, Velardi said. So, having multiple games in a few days should not be a problem. Some local pitchers include Book, Hamill, Haymaker and Anthony Petrongolo.

"Our goal every year is to get better," Velardi said. "I like where we are at."