Atlantic Cape archer Matthew Byrnes breaks national record

And having that type of leadership on the team is very valuable, Affrunti said.

“He can set an example for the kids,” Affrunti added. “They can see first-hand his work ethic. He practices three or four hours every day, and that sets an example for the new kids coming in. They see what they need to be successful.”

Atlantic Cape is scheduled to compete in the Eastern Seaboard Championships from Nov. 13-14. The Buccaneers then have the Holiday Open on Dec. 4. Both events are home in Mays Landing, according to the team’s website. Atlantic Cape will travel to Manheim, Pennsylvania, to participate in the Lancaster Archery Classic on Jan. 22.

The Buccaneers will have at least six more tournaments after that.

“I have always tried to lead by example,” Byrnes said. “I try not to come off as gloating or anything. It was a pretty cool moment to have the record announced and everything, but I don’t want people to look at me for having the record. I want people to look at me for my hard work and dedication to the sport and academics.

“I always try to put the team before myself,” said Byrnes, who is excited to participate in team rounds this season.

And his goal is to help the team grow.