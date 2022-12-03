Atlantic Cape adding men's, women's rowing teams in spring 2023

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College is getting back in the boat.

The university announced Tuesday at its monthly Board of Trustees meeting that men's and women's rowing have been added to the school's athletic program lineup for next year.

Atlantic Cape joins Orange County, California, as the only community colleges in the country to offer crew. Eric Toppy, who spearheaded the idea of bringing the sport to Atlantic Cape, will coach the teams. Toppy met with the school three months ago in hopes of creating a program that could award scholarships to students who are looking to move on to a four-year school.

“Atlantic Cape and the Atlantic Cape Foundation are excited to get started raising funds for the crew program,” foundation Executive Director Jean McAlister said in a release. “We look forward to working with Eric and (assistant coach) Steve (Kelly) in advancing this program forward.”

Toppy comes into the role as head coach with a lot of experience in the sport. The Philadelphia native participated in the sport at LaSalle College High School and at LaSalle University.

“I have had several local high school crew coaches tell me that they know kids they have coached in high school who are great rowers and are now attending Atlantic Cape but do not have a place to row,” Toppy said in the release. “Well, now they do.”

Kelly also brings a lot of experience to the Buccaneers' new program. Kelly recently served as Ocean City High School's director of rowing and head coach. Kelly rowed at St. Joseph’s Prep, Camden Catholic High School and with the Fairmount Boat Club in Philadelphia. He also rowed at LaSalle University for four years, including two as a team captain.

To garner interest in the new program, Kelly visited three of Atlantic Cape's campuses in November to talk with students. Kelly also sent out emails, and more than 40 students replied that they were interested in participating.

“There are so many students in our area that want to continue rowing, and they will be able to do that here (at Atlantic Cape) and have the opportunity to get scholarships,” Kelly said. “It’s going to be fun. We will be competitive, and our rowers will be able to get a reasonably priced education, too."

The teams will work out of the Lake Lenape boathouse in Mays Landing. Home races also will be held there. Practices will begin in January with training that features weightlifting, running, and rowing machines. The Buccaneers will head to the water in February, and competition will begin in March.

The college fielded crew teams in 1972, 1973 and 1983. The 1972 and '73 teams placed third and fifth, respectively, in the Dad Vail Regatta, the biggest intercollegiate rowing event in the country.