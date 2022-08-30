Asembo Augo scores in each of NJIT's first two games: College notebook

Oakcrest High School alumnus Asembo Augo scored in each of New Jersey Institute of Technology's first two games.
Augo, a sophomore from Mays Landing, scored in the 59th minute of NJIT's 2-2 tie with Drexel in the season opener. He scored in the 51st minute of a 1-0 win over James Madison.
Augo is in his second year at NJIT. Last season, he played in 11 games and had a goal and an assist. He was a 2020 first-team Press All-Star after scoring 21 goals and getting six assists to lead the Falcons to a 10-2-1 record during his senior season.
Kody Besser (Lacey Township) scored his first collegiate goal in Bloomsburg's 6-2 win over Staten Island.
Women's soccer
Summer Reimet (Ocean City) had two goals and an assist in Monmouth's 3-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.
Jaida Brown (Millville) had an assist in Goldey-Beacom's 5-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.
Field hockey
Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made four saves in Lehigh's 3-2 loss to Lock Haven.
