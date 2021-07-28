Around The Island Swim to be held Sunday

The race officials of the 55th annual Around the Island Swim have been preparing for the event for two years.

Now it’s set to go at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Atlantic City Boathouse on Fairmount Avenue, near the Albany Avenue Bridge.

The historic 22.75-mile swim around Absecon Island has 13 individual competitors entered and five relay teams which will combine to complete the race.

The 13 individuals are all veterans of open water swimming.

Seth Baetzold, 26, of River Falls, Wisconsin, swam a 36-mile race on June 19 in Grand Fork, North Dakota. He was the winner of a six-mile race on July 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Kathleen Wilson, 58, of Charleston, South Carolina, is in her 24th year as a marathon swimmer. She successfully swam the English Channel in 2001. She also swam around Manhattan and did a 28-mile swim in Hawaii, from Molokai to Oahu.

Ned Denison, 63, of Cork, Ireland, will be one of the oldest to attempt the Around the Island Swim. He has done so many long swims that he listed them in categories by email (Channels, Around the Islands, Lakes, and others). Andrew Wallace, 55, of Ocean Grove, was a rower accompanying a relay team in the race in 2019, and he decided to swim it this year.