Around The Island Swim to be held Sunday

The race officials of the 55th annual Around the Island Swim have been preparing for the event for two years.
Now it’s set to go at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Atlantic City Boathouse on Fairmount Avenue, near the Albany Avenue Bridge.
The historic 22.75-mile swim around Absecon Island has 13 individual competitors entered and five relay teams which will combine to complete the race.
The 13 individuals are all veterans of open water swimming.
Seth Baetzold, 26, of River Falls, Wisconsin, swam a 36-mile race on June 19 in Grand Fork, North Dakota. He was the winner of a six-mile race on July 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Kathleen Wilson, 58, of Charleston, South Carolina, is in her 24th year as a marathon swimmer. She successfully swam the English Channel in 2001. She also swam around Manhattan and did a 28-mile swim in Hawaii, from Molokai to Oahu.
Ned Denison, 63, of Cork, Ireland, will be one of the oldest to attempt the Around the Island Swim. He has done so many long swims that he listed them in categories by email (Channels, Around the Islands, Lakes, and others). Andrew Wallace, 55, of Ocean Grove, was a rower accompanying a relay team in the race in 2019, and he decided to swim it this year.
“I’m doing it as a long swim to prepare for the English Channel next year,” said Baetzold. “I’ve never been to New Jersey, but I’ve read a little about the race and I’ve heard about it. I’ve had a lot of long swims and my stroke rate is pretty high. I signed up in February. It feels really exciting. I’ve heard a lot about Atlantic City.”
Wilson swam a 10K race in Atlantic City in 2004. She’s a musician who plays the harp professionally in orchestras.
“The distance of a swim is only one indicator,” Wilson said. “The conditions can make a big difference. A short swim can be brutal and a much longer one can be easy depending on the conditions. There’s going to be some tough moments (in the Around the Island Swim). It’s important to have good preparation.
“I’m glad to see the people bring the swim back, after its past glory. I’ve known about it for many years.”
The other individuals include Ruth Gilgenbach, of Lawrence Township, Colum Lavelle, of Chicago, Greg O’Connor, of Natick, Massachusetts, Eric Schall, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, Eric Tucker, of Brigantine, Robert Gatto (New Jersey), Mark Quinn (Delaware), David Shackley (Virginia) and John Ziegler (Pennsylvania).
Tess Andres, of Richmond, Virginia, swam the relay in 9:29.56 in 2019 with teammate Craig Dunbar. Their name was SRVA Hammerheads. Andres returns for SRVA on Sunday with a new teammate, Heather Fairbanks. The other relay teams are For The Love of Swimming (two women), Jersey Area Masters (four men), Ringoes (two men), and Sofa Queens and King (five women, one man).
The Around The Island Swim made a great comeback in 2019, thanks to race director Karen Bown, assistant director Sari Carroll, race referee Ray Peden and several others. The event had been discontinued after the 2006 race.
Bown, Carroll and Peden are all back again. The event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a very challenging race, with a backbay, two inlets and the ocean,” Bown said. “It’s multiple types of open water. It’s exciting to know that people use this race to train for the English Channel.
“We started planning for this race about a month after we postponed it last year.”
The race will take a clockwise circuit around the island, first to the Absecon Inlet near Brigantine, then in a southerly direction in the ocean to Longport. Following a turn at the Great Egg Harbor Inlet at the bottom of the island, the most exciting part of the race will be through the intracoastal waterways of Longport, Margate and Ventnor and back to A.C. Boathouse start-finish line.
The 2019 renewal of the race was a great success and the weather was good. Bill Leonard, 40, of Ottawa, Canada, was the overall winner in eight hours, 23 minutes, 27 seconds, and Charlotte Brynn, 53, of Geraldine, New Zealand was sixth overall and the women’s champion in 9:31.28. The race had 12 individuals and four relays.
Leonard couldn’t enter the race this year due to COVID-19 restrictions regarding crossing the Canadian border. Brynn did not enter the race this year. Samir Barel, of Brazil, entered the race this year but was also prevented by COVID restrictions.
The Around the Island Swim is part of the second annual Jim Whelan Open Water Festival, which honors the late Atlantic City Mayor, New Jersey State Senator, swimmer, coach and educator. Whelan swam around the island in 1979 to revive interest in holding the race.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Green Whales, Inc., a non-profit organization which provides funding for the Whelan’s Whales children’s swimming program, the Greenheads Special Olympics Swim Team, and the Greenheads Swimming age-group swimming team.
The first male and female finishers in the race each receive the $2,000 first prize. The first relay team to finish receives $3,000. The second male and female finishers each receive $1,000, and the second relay team gets $1,500.
The official starter will be Marilyn Bell DiLascio, who was in the first Around The Island Swim in 1954 as a 16 year old and was the first female to complete the course.
The race went counter-clockwise in 2019 but now will be in the other direction.
Carroll said the community comes together to cheer for the swimmers.
“It’s a challenging race to put on but it’s all coming together,” Carroll said. “We worked on the race through the entire pandemic. There has been a lot of last-minute stuff to do. Each year you plan it you want to do it better. We do everything we can to make it successful.”
GALLERY: A look back at photos from the Around The Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Around the Island Swim
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.