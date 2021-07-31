Around the Island Swim starts at 7 a.m. Sunday in Atlantic City

The 55th annual Around the Island Swim will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Atlantic City Boathouse on Fairmount Avenue, near the Albany Avenue Bridge.

The 22.75-mile swim around Absecon Island will include 13 individual competitors. Five relay teams also will compete.

The race will go clockwise around the island, first to the Absecon Inlet near Brigantine, then in a southerly direction in the ocean to Longport. Following a turn at the Great Egg Harbor Inlet at the bottom of the island, the race will pass through the intracoastal waterways of Longport, Margate and Ventnor and back to the boathouse start-finish line.

In 2019, the last time the race was held, Bill Leonard, 40, of Ottawa, was the overall winner in 8 hours, 23 minutes, 27 seconds. Charlotte Brynn, 53, of Geraldine, New Zealand was sixth overall and the women’s champion in 9:31.28. Neither entered this year's race.

The individuals expected to swim Sunday include Seth Baetzold, of River Falls, Wisconsin; Kathleen Wilson, of Charleston, South Carolina; Ned Denison, of Cork, Ireland; Andrew Wallace, of Ocean Grove; Ruth Gilgenbach, of Lawrence Township; Colum Lavelle, of Chicago; Greg O’Connor, of Natick, Massachusetts; Eric Schall, of Kingston, Pennsylvania; Eric Tucker, of Brigantine; Robert Gatto (New Jersey); Mark Quinn (Delaware); David Shackley (Virginia); and John Ziegler (Pennsylvania).

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

