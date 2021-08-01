Around the Island Swim halted with no finishers after 10-plus hours

ATLANTIC CITY — Competitors in the 55thAround the Island Swim ran into difficult ocean conditions Sunday, and the race couldn't come to a typical conclusion.
The rules of the 22.75-mile race around Absecon Island called for a 10-hour time limit, and no swimmers in the clockwise race were at the North Jackson Avenue cutoff point at that time.
"We ended the race after 10 hours, 25 minutes, and there were no finishers," said race director Karen Bown at the Atlantic City Boathouse race headquarters near the Albany Avenue Bridge. "We don't know if there will be any (official winners). A lot of people had different reasons for not finishing in the 10-hour limit. Some just said it wasn't their day.
"This race was two years in the works because it wasn't held last year due to the pandemic. We had a team working tirelessly to make it successful. We had a lot of people working to have it be safe. This breaks my heart."
When Bown, race referee Ray Paden, assistant race director Sari Carroll and a few other officials stopped the race, Seth Betzold, of River Falls, Wisconsin, was in the lead in the intracoastal waters of Ventnor Heights. Two others from among the original 11 individual swimmers — John Zeigler, of Pennsylvania, and Greg O'Connor, of Natick, Massachusetts — were still going.
The race had five relay teams consisting of two to five swimmers each, and none finished the course either. The Ringoes (Craig Hubert and Oleg Chebotarev) were near Betzold and leading two other relays (two relay teams had dropped out).
Eight of the individual competitors decided not continue (the earliest after 3 hours, 15 minutes and the last at 9 hours, 54 minutes). A swimmer who had not reached the intracoastal waters of Longport by the 10-hour limit was pulled from the race.
Betzold and the team of Hubert and Chebotarev were about 3 miles from the end when the race was stopped.
"The waves were really rough in the ocean, and they pulled me almost to the beach," said Betzold, 26. "It was frustrating. I was leading, but I expected to do it faster. It took a lot of energy out of me. I swam out further in the ocean to not get pulled to the beach.
"Next year (in the summer), I intend to swim the English Channel, but hopefully I'll come back here."
Peden said that on a good day all the swimmers would have finished within the time limit.
"The conditions were as challenging as the last 20 times this race was held," said Peden. "We have no control over the weather, and it was a major factor. The tide and currents weren't favorable, the way they've been in past years. This race has always been considered one of the most challenging events in the country. I expect next year there will be a larger draw (lineup) than in years past because people have a tendency to challenge themselves."
Race spokesperson Justin Peticolas said he was extremely proud of every swimmer and rower (the swimmers were each accompanied by doubles crews, for safety reasons).
Robin Taylor, a member of the race committee, talked about how much the direction of the wind made everything difficult.
Bob Kerrigan, a race adviser, worked diligently for hours, along with Bown, Peden and Carroll as they got phone calls and reports on the progress.
"I'm disappointed, and more disappointed for the swimmers," Kerrigan. "I wish we had had a finisher."
The race got a good start after 7 a.m. at the boathouse, which was also set to be the finish line. The guest starter was Marilyn Bell DiLascio, who swam the first Around The Island Swim in 1954 and was the first woman to finish the race. The 5-foot DiLascio, then a Canadian, was 16 at the time.
"I was the seventh finisher and the first woman (in 1954)," said DiLascio, now a resident of Hudson Valley, New York. "It was a nice day. We started and finished at Steel Pier and we went to Longport first (clockwise).
"It was easier to swim it than to be the starter. You had to be on your toes, and there was a lot of synchronizing."
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
