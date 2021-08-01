Around the Island Swim halted with no finishers after 10-plus hours

Eight of the individual competitors decided not continue (the earliest after 3 hours, 15 minutes and the last at 9 hours, 54 minutes). A swimmer who had not reached the intracoastal waters of Longport by the 10-hour limit was pulled from the race.

Betzold and the team of Hubert and Chebotarev were about 3 miles from the end when the race was stopped.

"The waves were really rough in the ocean, and they pulled me almost to the beach," said Betzold, 26. "It was frustrating. I was leading, but I expected to do it faster. It took a lot of energy out of me. I swam out further in the ocean to not get pulled to the beach.

"Next year (in the summer), I intend to swim the English Channel, but hopefully I'll come back here."

Peden said that on a good day all the swimmers would have finished within the time limit.

"The conditions were as challenging as the last 20 times this race was held," said Peden. "We have no control over the weather, and it was a major factor. The tide and currents weren't favorable, the way they've been in past years. This race has always been considered one of the most challenging events in the country. I expect next year there will be a larger draw (lineup) than in years past because people have a tendency to challenge themselves."