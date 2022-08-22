Around The Island Row set for 7 a.m. Tuesday

The Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around The Island Row will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday near 1st and Surf avenues in the Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood.

The 47th annual race goes 18 miles counterclockwise around the island. The row ends at a finish line in the water at the 15th Avenue beach in North Wildwood.

Bill Ciavarelli, the North Wildwood Beach Patrol chief, said 14 doubles crews had entered and that there could be a couple of more entries before race time.

Defending champions Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey of the Longport Beach Patrol are back. McGrath and Duffey won the race for the first time last summer in 2 hours, 54 minutes, 53 seconds.

Wildwood Crest's Terry McGovern, a seven-time winner, will row Tuesday with Pat Bakey. Also back are Ventnor's Brett Hanson and Doug Davis, who won in 2019.

The race was even held in 2020, with much protocol due to COVID-19. McGovern and Darrick Kobierowski won it that year, and they were second in 2021 in 2:58.30.

The event honors the late Tarbotton, who started the race in 1976 as a member of the North Wildwood City Council.