ATLANTIC CITY — The AmeriHealth New Jersey April Fools Half Marathon will take place Sunday.

The event, which is part of the Atlantic City Marathon Race series, will start and finish at Resorts Casino Hotel on the historic Atlantic City Boardwalk. The 13.1-mile race will start at 8 a.m., and an award ceremony will be held at approximately 10 a.m. at LandShark Bar and Grill.

About 1,000 runners from around the country are expected to compete in the April Fools-themed event, many of whom will be wearing costumes. Over 300 volunteers will assist with the race, and thousands of spectators are expected. Music will be played along the race route, which passes through Ventnor, Margate and Longport and then on the Boardwalk.

Male and female runners finishing from first to third in each age group earn monetary awards.

During the event, bikes are not permitted on the Boardwalk.

The AmeriHealth New Jersey April Fools 8K was held Saturday. Over 616 participated in the rainy weather, including Kristi DeSimone, of Cape May Court House.