Anna Devlin's draw controls key for TCNJ lax heading into NJAC tourney: College notebook

Ocean City High School graduate Anna Devlin has been a key member for The College of New Jersey women’s lacrosse team, which begins conference tournament play Wednesday.

The top-seeded Lions will face fourth-seeded Kean in the New Jersey Athletic Conference semifinals. Devlin’s draw control ability will be a key for the Lions (13-2), who are ranked seventh in NCAA Division III this week by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Last week, Devlin had a goal, six draw controls and two ground balls in TCNJ’s 22-1 win over Rutgers-Camden. She had two goals, an assist and nine draw controls in a 21-1 win over Ramapo.

Devlin, a junior attack from Upper Township, has a team-leading 101 draw controls to go with 27 goals (fourth), 13 assists (third) and 40 points (fourth).

Megan Bozzi (Mainland Regional) had a goal and two assists in Coastal Carolina’s 23-13 win over Stetson.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) scored for Mount St. Mary’s in a 21-1 win over Howard. She scored twice in a 14-1 win over Central Connecticut State.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern Regional) scored in Belmont Abbey’s 17-5 win over Barton in the first round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May Regional) scored twice in Jefferson’s 13-11 loss to Dominican in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Tournament.

Lexie Jackson (Barnegat) scored, and Marissa Giancola (Lower Cape May) had an assist in Kutztown’s 22-8 loss to West Chester. In a 20-17 loss to Shepherd, Robin Spector (Mainland) had six ground balls.

Kayla Brunner (Southern) scored in FDU-Florham’s 25-1 win over Delaware Valley.

Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) had a goal and an assist, and Cheyenne Avellino (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist and three draw controls in Gwynedd Mercy’s 15-11 loss to Neumann in the first round of the Atlantic East Conference Tournament.

Rebecca Turner (Holy Spirit) scored in Hood’s 15-5 loss to Messiah. She had two goals and two ground balls in an 11-10 loss to Albright.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) had an assist in Kean’s 12-11 loss to Montclair State. She had a goal and an assist in a 10-9 win over Stockton.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had two goals and an assist in Montclair State’s 12-11 win over Kean.

Colleen Mason (Southern) scored in Ramapo’s 21-1 loss to The College of New Jersey.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) had four assists in Washington College’s 15-6 win over Swarthmore. She had three goals, including the game-winner with no time left on the clock, and three assists in a 13-12 win over Dickinson.

Gab Cohen (Mainland) scored in Widener’s 14-4 win over Lebanon Valley.

Baseball

Nick Nutile (Mainland) had three hits and two runs in Alvernia’s 11-1 win over Widener. He went 3 for 4 with a triple and four runs scored in a 14-12 win over Widener.

In Delaware Valley’s 9-0 win over Valley Forge, Gage Ambruster (St. Joseph) struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings for his first win, and Blake Ramos (Millville) had an RBI single and scored. In a 27-7 loss to Misericordia, Ambruster doubled and scored, and Ramos drove in a run. In a 2-1 win over Misericordia, Ambruster pinch ran and scored.

In Eastern’s 8-1 win over Albright, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine Prep) singled and earned the win, allowing a run and striking out seven in six innings, and David Hunsberger (Vineland) singled, scored twice and drove in a run. In a 19-13 loss to Neumann, Cottrell hit a solo homer and drove in another run, and Hunsberger hit an RBI single and scored. In a 9-8 win over Albright, Hunsberger hit an RBI double and scored twice, and Cottrell singled and drove in two runs.

Barry Walker (Cedar Creek) walked twice and scored in Gwynedd Mercy’s 7-6 loss to Moravian.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) hit an RBI triple in McDaniel’s 5-4 loss to Dickinson.

Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI in Montclair State’s 25-1 win over Kean. In an 11-0 win over Kean, Feaster had two hits and two runs, and Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey) singled and scored twice. In a 13-7 win over Rutgers-Camden, Feaster went 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Jurkiewicz hit two RBI doubles. In an 8-4 win over Rutgers-Camden, Feaster singled and scored twice, and Jurkiewicz hit a solo home run.

Marty Cortellessa (Mainland) hit a three-run homer and a pair of RBI singles in Neumann’s 19-13 win over Eastern. He had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 10-8 win over Immaculata.

Matt Kaliske (Lacey) hit a two-run double and scored in New Jersey City’s 11-4 win over St. Joseph’s (Long Island). He had an RBI double and a single in a 13-6 loss to St. Joseph’s. He hit an RBI single, a double and scored twice in an 18-11 loss to Rutgers-Newark. Kaliske had two hits, a run and an RBI in a 10-8 win over William Paterson. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 15-12 loss to William Paterson.

Mike Miles (St. Augustine) struck out seven in six shutout innings to get the win in Rowan’s 16-7 win over Stockton.

Francisco Andino (Vineland) had two hits in Rutgers-Camden’s 7-0 loss to The College of New Jersey. In a 13-7 loss to Montclair State, Andino hit a two-run single and scored, and Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) had two hits, a run and an RBI. In an 8-4 loss to Montclair State, Guglielmi hit a two-run single.

Kevin Keil (ACIT) pitched a shutout inning in Scranton’s 5-4 loss to DeSales.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) doubled and scored in Ursinus’ 5-3 loss to Haverford. He hit an RBI single and a two-run triple and added a run in a 16-3 win over Rosemont. He had a single, a double and a run scored in a 10-6 loss to Haverford. He went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in a 13-7 loss to Gettysburg. He had two hits in a 10-2 loss to Gettysburg.

JT Hibschman (Millville) allowed two runs and struck out six in a nine-inning complete-game for Wilkes in a 16-2 victory over King’s.

Wrestling

Franklin & Marshall’s Mike Waszen (Holy Spirit) was recognized as Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Sunday. The government major, who is set to graduate this spring, went 10-14 this past season.

