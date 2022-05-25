Anna Devlin, TCNJ women's lacrosse ready for D-III semifinals: College notebook

Ocean City High School graduate Anna Devlin and The College of New Jersey women’s lacrosse team will play in the NCAA Division III semifinals this weekend.

The Lions (18-2) will face No. 3 Tufts at 3 p.m. Saturday in Salem, Virginia. The championship game is set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Devlin was a big part of their previous two tournament wins.

The junior attack from the Marmora section of Upper Township had five goals, an assist, three draw controls and was 2 for 2 in faceoffs in a 13-6 win over SUNY-Cortland in the second round. She had three goals, five draw controls and won her only faceoff in a 14-11 win over Salisbury, the top-ranked team in the country, in the quarterfinals.

Cabrini defender Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) was named to the Atlantic East Conference first team May 12. She had 13 goals, an assist, 32 ground balls, 29 caused turnovers and three draw controls.

Men’s lacrosse

Cabrini attack Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine Prep) was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Year on May 11. Vanaman scored 52 goals to go with a team-leading 37 assists and 89 points. He added 44 ground balls and seven caused turnovers. Cabrini midfielder Jake Schneider (Ocean City) was also named to the first team. He had 17 goals, seven assists, 16 ground balls and seven caused turnovers.

Immaculata midfielder Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) was named to the Atlantic East second team.

Softball

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) went 3 for 4 with a run in Lehigh’s 9-2 loss to Washington in a D-I regional tournament game. She scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh in a 5-4 win over Weber State. She hit an RBI single in a 6-1 loss to Washington in the elimination game. On May 10, the junior outfielder was named to the All-Patriot League second team.

Taylor D’Attilio (Cedar Creek) had a pinch-hit RBI single and scored in Penn State-Brandywine’s 7-2 win over PSU-Dubois in a United States Collegiate Athletic Association Small College World Series game. In a 5-4 win over Miami-Hamilton, Gianna Terpolilli (Our Lady of Mercy) had two hits and a run. In a 12-4 win over PSU-Schuylkill, Terpolilli had two hits and two runs, and D’Attilio hit a two-run single and scored. PSU-Brandywine lost 7-6 to Mississippi University for Women to end its tournament run.

Salisbury, which includes sophomore pitcher Nicole Ortega (Vineland), swept Mt. St. Joseph in a best-of-three super regional series to reach the D-III World Series. The No. 4 Sea Gulls advance to the eight-team double-elimination series, which begins at 4 p.m. Thursday vs. Millikin in Salem, Virginia. In 21 games (nine starts), Ortega is 7-3 with a 2.13 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings.

Men’s and women’s outdoor track