Alexandria Palumbo grabs 4th postseason honor

Stockton University freshman Alexandria Palumbo was named to the All-Eastern College Athletic Conference field hockey team Tuesday.

The Clearview Regional High School graduate was also named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference team, National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Region IV second team and the Synapse Sports All-Rookie team after her impressive first season with the Ospreys.

Palumbo ranked second on the team in points (20) and goals (10). The rookie became the seventh player in program history with a double-digit goal total in a single season. She also finished second on the team in shots (51) and shots on goal (29).

Palumbo tied for the team lead and ranked fourth in the NJAC with three defensive saves.

The Mantuan, Gloucester County, resident scored at least one goal in six of the final seven games. Palumbo was named NJAC Rookie of the Week once this season.

