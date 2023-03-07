Albright College graduate student Gabby Boggs finished her collegiate basketball career with conference honors last week.

Boggs, a 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate from Northfield, was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year. She also was named a first-team all-conference selection.

The 6-foot forward led her team with 14.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. She had a team-leading 50 blocks to go with 46 steals and 77 assists, both second most among Albright players.

Kylee Watson (Mainland) scored five points in Notre Dame’s 66-60 win over North Carolina State in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. She had five points and three rebounds in a 64-38 loss to Louisville in the semifinals.

Goldey-Beacom senior Alexis Harrison (Millville) was named to the all-Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference second team last week. She averaged 13 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. She graduates 11th in team history with 1,175 points, first with a .526 field goal percentage, fifth with 102 blocks, sixth with 463 field goals and seventh with 648 rebounds.

Saint Anselm junior Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) was named to the all-Northeast 10 Conference second team last week. She averaged 16.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had nine points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists in Rowan’s 67-59 loss to Rhode Island College in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament. Last month, Herlihy was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team.

Men’s swimming

Destin Lasco (Mainland) repeated as a champion in two individual races and swam on another winner for Cal Berkeley at the Pac-12 Championships in Federal Way, Washington. Last won the 200-yard backstroke for a third straight year, setting a conference meet record in 1 minute, 36.94 seconds. He won the 100 backstroke (44.57) for a second straight year, giving him five career individual conference gold medals.

Lasco also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:15.40) and on the second-place 800 free relay (6:09.65). Next up for Lasco are the NCAA Championships to be held March 22-25 in Minneapolis.

Men’s basketball

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland) had six points, three rebounds and three assists in Iowa State’s 72-69 loss to West Virginia. He scored eight to go with three rebounds in a 73-58 win over Baylor.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, eight rebounds and three assists in Temple’s 57-55 win over Central Florida. He scored 14 to go with three rebounds and three assists in an 83-82 loss to Tulane.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) scored 13, grabbed 12 rebounds and added four assists and two blocks in Virginia Tech’s 71-54 win over Louisville. He had eight points, seven rebounds and six assists in an 82-60 win over Florida State.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 26 points and six rebounds in PennWest California’s 84-69 win over Seton Hill in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament. He had 15 points, four rebounds and three steals in an 85-76 loss to Indiana (Pennsylvania) in the quarterfinals. On Friday, Palek was named to the PSAC Western Division first team. He finished the year averaging 18.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

In Rowan’s 83-77 win over Cal Lutheran in the first round of the D-III Tournament, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists. Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added six points and four rebounds. In an 83-72 win over Utica in the second round, Ross scored 18 and grabbed six rebounds, and Wright added two points. Rowan (24-5) advanced to the Sweet 16 and will play Wisconsin-Oshkosh at 4:45 p.m. Friday in Alliance, Ohio.

In Widener’s 78-66 loss to Tufts in the first round of the D-III Tournament, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May) had 11 points and three rebounds. Luke Mazur (Mainland) scored six to go with two rebounds, and Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) added four points and two rebounds. Last week, Chris Carideo, a 1991 St. Augustine Prep graduate, was named the MAC Commonwealth Coach of the Year. Holden was named to the all-conference first team.

Men’s volleyball

Matthew Maxwell (Southern Regional) had 22 assists and seven digs in Belmont Abbey’s 3-0 loss to Limestone.