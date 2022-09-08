Aileen Cahill leads Montclair State women's soccer to 3-0 start: College notebook

Aileen Cahill was a key part of the Montclair State University women's soccer team, which opened the season with a trio of one-goal victories last week.

Cahill, a Pinelands Regional High School graduate, scored in the 73rd minute in Montclair State's 1-0 win over Alvernia. She scored in a 2-1 win over Gordon. She had an assist on the winning goal in the 79th minute of a 2-1 win over Endicott.

Cahill, a junior, has already emerged as one of the best soccer players in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, earning NJAC Rookie of the Year in the spring of 2021 and NJAC Player of the Year as a sophomore last fall.

Faith Slimmer (Ocean City) scored in Charleston's 7-0 win over South Carolina State.

Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Drexel's 2-0 win over Duquesne. She scored in a 2-2 draw with Saint Joseph's.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made seven saves in Alvernia's 1-0 loss to Montclair State.

Karagan Bulger (Southern) scored in Coast Guard's 2-1 win over Massachusetts-Boston.

Olivia Giordano (Millville) scored her first collegiate goal in Rowan's 1-1 draw with Lynchburg. In a 1-0 win over Farmingdale State, Jillian Jankowski (Barnegat) scored in the 27th minute.

Men's soccer

Kody Besser (Lacey Township) scored in Bloomsburg's 3-1 win over Goldey-Beacom.

Austin Gross (Cedar Creek) scored in Albright's 3-0 win over Bryn Athyn.

Cole Gordon (Egg Harbor Township) scored in Arcadia's 2-0 win over Rutgers-Camden.

Brian Sharkey (St. Augustine Prep) had an assist in Cabrini's 3-2 loss to Haverford.

Kevin Kiernan (Southern Regional) scored both goals in Drew's 2-1 win over New Paltz. In a 3-0 win over Saint Elizabeth, Kiernan scored the first goal and James Cahill (Pinelands Regional) scored the other two.

Field hockey

Tara McNally (Ocean City) scored in Hofstra's 2-1 loss to Wagner. She scored in a 3-2 loss to Villanova.

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made two saves in Lehigh's 2-1 win over Ball State. She made 10 saves in a 4-0 loss to Ohio State.

Reese Bloomstead (Ocean City) made a defensive save in Monmouth's 3-2 win over Delaware.

Casey Etter (Millville) scored in Belmont Abbey's 2-0 win over Mercyhurst.

Juliana Donato (Schalick H.S.; Lawrence Township resident) scored in Kutztown's 7-0 win over Southern Connecticut State.

Jaclyn Charbonneau (Ocean City) had two assists in West Chester's 5-1 win over Bentley.

In Cabrini's 6-1 win over Delaware Valley, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) scored, and Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) scored twice. In a 5-0 win over Lycoming, Gallagher had four goals, and Cella had an assist. In a 6-0 win over FDU-Florham, Gallagher had two goals and two assists.

Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) scored in Gwynedd Mercy's 2-1 win over Cedar Crest.

Jorja Hibschman (Millville) had a goal and an assist in Kean's 6-0 win over Immaculata.

Men's cross country

Rowan opened its season at the Salisbury Fall Classic, placing second out of seven teams. Korey Greene (Ocean City) was 28th in the 8K race, finishing in 27 minutes, 16.9 seconds. Miguel Vera (Cumberland) was 30th (27:19.2), and Cameron DiTroia (Ocean City) placed 41st (27:55.0).

Women's cross country

Monmouth's Isabella Leak (EHT) was sixth (18:51.3) in the 5K at the Delaware Opener.

Saint Joseph's Becca Millar (Ocean City) was 17th (23:08.1) in the in the 6K at the Lehigh Invitational.

Rowan's Olivia Shafer (EHT) was 35th (24:55.0) in the 6K at the Salisbury Fall Classic. Issy Smith (Ocean City) in 68th (26:35.5).

Women's tennis

Morgan Grimmie (Holy Spirit) and her partner won their doubles match 8-7 in the first round of the TCNJ Doubles Tournament, before losing their second-round matchup.

Women's volleyball

In Georgian Court's 3-2 loss to Saint Rose, Jessica Sprankle (Southern) had 10 digs, Emm Gildea (Southern) had four kills and three digs, and Alexa Houston (Pinelands) added five kills and two digs. In a 3-0 loss to Shepherd, Sprankle had eight digs, and Gildea and Houston each added three kills. In a 3-1 win over Queens, Houston had 10 kills and seven digs, Sprankle had six digs, and Gildea added six kills and five digs.

Amanda Purdy (Cedar Creek) had two kills in Cabrini's 3-2 loss to Haverford.

Kayla Thornton (Pinelands) had 12 kills, five digs and two blocks in Kean's 3-2 win over Johnson & Wales. In a 3-2 loss to New Paltz, Thornton had 13 kills and two digs, and Bri Otto (Southern) added two digs.

Rachael Pharo (Southern) had six kills and six digs in New Jersey City's 3-0 loss to Cabrini. She had five kills and two digs in a 3-1 loss to Haverford.