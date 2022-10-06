Aiden Hoenisch's late goal leads Stockton past Salisbury

Aiden Hoenisch scored a goal late in the second half Wednesday to lead the Stockton University men's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Salisbury in a nonconference game.

The Ospreys improved to 8-3 (0-2-1 New Jersey Athletic Conference).

Both teams only had two shots in the first half. Stockton was awarded seven corner kicks, and the Sea Gulls only had one. The Ospreys were strong on offense in the second half, outshooting Salisbury 9-4.

In the 74th minute, Joseph Carbone sent a pass to Brendan Deal, but Deal's shot went off the right post after Sea Gulls goaltender Ryan Socks was able to deflect the shot. In the 83rd minute, Deal sent a pass to Hoenisch. and his header went to the low left corner to give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

The goal was his fourth of the season.

Liam Brett made five saves and recorded his fifth shutout of the season.

Women's soccer: The Ospreys lost for the fourth time in their last five games Wednesday after falling 3-1 to New York University in a nonconference game.

NYU (5-0-5) received votes in the most recent United Soccer Coaches national poll.

Stockton trailed 2-0 at halftime. The Ospreys' Heather Bertollo scored off an assist from Kendra Cirino in the 83rd minute to avoid the shutout. It was Bertollo's team-leading fourth goal of the season and Cirino's first point.

Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit) made nine saves for Stockton (5-6-1, 0-2-1 NJAC).

Field hockey: After not playing in over a week, Stockton lost 6-1 to Rowan, which is ranked second in the nation by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association.

The Profs (11-0, 2-0 NJAC) led 4-0 at halftime.

Kirsten Bailey scored off an assist from Makenna LeHenaff in the third quarter for the Ospreys (6-4, 0-1). Bailey's goal was her third of the season, which is tied for the most on the team. Bailey and LeHenaff each graduated from Burlington Township High School.

Kristiina Castagnola scored three for Rowan.

Kylie Mitchell made seven saves for Stockton. LeHenaff, Ameera Bilgrami and Rhian Freire (Cedar Creek) were very active on defense against a very high-powered Rowan attack.