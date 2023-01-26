 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Ahmad Brock wins triple jump for Monmouth: College notebook

Ahmad Brock (5).jpg

Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock, an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate, competes at the Penn 10-Team Select Meet on Jan. 14.

 Carlisle Stockton for Monmouth, Provided

Monmouth University sophomore Ahmad Brock won the triple jump when the men’s indoor track and field team competed at the Villanova Invitational on Saturday.

The 2021 Egg Harbor Township High School graduate won with a leap of 14.49 meters, which came on his third attempt. It’s the best mark in the Colonial Athletic Association this season and tied for seventh all-time in school history.

Also at Villanova, Brock placed second in the 60-meter dash (6.94 seconds).

Brock won sectional and state titles in the 100 as a senior at EHT. The multi-sport athlete was also The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Campbell’s Ebenezer Edzii (Millville) was 10th in the long jump (6.19m) and 12th in the 60 dash (7.13) at the Brant Tolsma Invitational in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Miami’s Sincere Rhea (St. Augustine Prep) placed third in the 60 hurdles (7.727) — 0.004 behind the winner in a three-way photo finish — at the Red Raider Invitational hosted by Texas Tech.

Georgian Court’s Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was 10th in the long jump (6.34m) at the Ramapo Season Opener.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had 14 points and six rebounds in Hampton’s 79-67 loss to North Carolina A&T. He had nine points and three rebounds in a 79-73 loss to Drexel. He scored three in an 83-66 win over Monmouth.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) scored 11 to go with seven rebounds in Iowa State’s 78-67 win over Texas. He scored 15, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots in a 61-59 loss to Oklahoma State.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) scored eight in New Hampshire’s 80-68 loss to Maryland, Baltimore County.

Marlon Hargis (St. Augustine) grabbed three rebounds in Saint Francis’ (Pensylvania) 54-51 loss to Sacred Heart. He had 12 points, four rebounds and two steals in an 87-61 win over Saint Francis (Brooklyn).

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had eight points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Temple’s 73-58 win over East Carolina. He grabbed 10 rebounds to go with three points and two assists in a 56-55 upset of previously-ranked No. 1 Houston.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine) had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds in Virginia Tech’s 78-68 loss to Virginia. He had eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 51-50 loss to Clemson.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in PennWest’s 66-65 loss to Mercyhurst. He scored six in an 87-70 loss to Indiana (Pennsylvania).

Malik Bailey (St. Joseph) had six points and six rebounds in Cabrini’s 80-64 win over Centenary.

Dom Thomas (St. Joseph) had six points and two rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 82-79 loss to Neumann.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) grabbed three rebounds in New Jersey City’s 79-74 loss to Montclair State.

In Rowan’s 107-69 win over Stockton, Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) scored 14 to go with two rebounds, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) added 11 points and four rebounds. In a 94-76 win over William Paterson, Ross had 14 points and three rebounds, and Wright added 21 points and three rebounds.

In Widener’s 76-72 win over Salisbury, Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) had nine points and four assists, Xavier Ernest (St. Augustine) scored eight to go with three rebounds, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) added three points and four rebounds. In a 91-89 loss to Albright, Holden had 10 points, four assists and two steals, Ernest scored four, and Mazur added five points and two rebounds. In a 73-68 win over Messiah, scored 22 and grabbed five rebounds, and Ernest and Mazur each added four points and two rebounds.

+1 
Brock

Brock

