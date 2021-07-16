After positive COVID-19 test, Phillies find themselves involved in vaccination debate

Bohm was still out of the lineup but feeling fine, according to Girardi.

Meanwhile, Falter was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Nola played catch in the outfield before Friday’s doubleheader, and Girardi said Nola would pitch Tuesday in New York against the Yankees. Girardi also said Brogdon was expected to be activated off the COVOD-19 list Saturday.

Girardi said he did not believe what happen the past few days would cause unvaccinated Phillies to reconsider their position.

“I think the people who haven’t got vaccinated probably won’t get vaccinated,” he said.

Nola said it stunk not being able to pitch last Sunday. He watched some of the game on his phone and then listened to the rest on the radio while driving back from Boston. Nola said he wasn’t worried about testing positive for COVID.

“I felt fine,” he said. “I didn’t think I was around Bohm that much.”

The perception is that the Phillies team leaders have told players not to get vaccinated.

“I haven’t really heard any of that. I haven’t heard anybody say that,” Nola said. “I just think it’s personal choices. It’s each guy's choice to do it or not do it.”