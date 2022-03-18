 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
STOCKTON BASEBALL

After eight scoreless innings, Stockton falls in 9th to Wisconsin-Superior

Isaac Fugere hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to lead the University of Wisconsin-Superior baseball team to a 4-3 victory over Stockton.

It was the Ospreys' final game in the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational in Auburndale, Florida.

The game was scoreless after eight innings. But Wisconsin-Superior loaded the bases with no outs on a single, hit batter and a throwing error. Stockton changed pitchers and recorded two outs before Fugere homered to center field. 

In the bottom on the ninth, Ospreys freshman John Perrino was hit by a pitch and took second on a wild pitch. Sam Nieves then singled in Perrino to cut the deficit to 4-1 with no outs. After Jordan Nitti popped out, Dominic Meleo singled in Nieves to make it 4-2. 

Luke Fabrizzi hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Meleo, but Wisconsin-Superior ended the threat with a strikeout

Mike Schiattarella (Southern Regional), in his first start since pitching Stockton's first perfect game, worked seven scoreless innings. He struck out five, walked one and gave up just one hit. Phil Santa Maria (ACIT), the losing pitcher, allowed three runs in the ninth.

Niti and Thomas Elgrim each had two hits for Stockton (7-6-1), which outhit Wisconsin-Superior 6-3. The Ospreys committed three errors.

Matt Tappe was the winning pitcher. He pitched 8 1/3 innings, allowed three runs on six hits and struck out three.

The Ospreys will play Saint Elizabeth University at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Galloway Township.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

