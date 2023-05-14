ACIT senior Buddy Schweibinz continued a strong start to his sprint car racing season with a victory Friday night at Georgetown Speedway in Delaware.

He began the race leading the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series in points. Through three races this year, he has two wins and three top-five finishes.

Schweibinz, who lives in the Petersburg section of Upper Township, started sixth in the feature race Friday on the half-mile clay oval and maneuvered his No. 35 to the front in a race that featured several caution flags.

He was scheduled to race Saturday at Bridgeport Speedway in Logan Township, Gloucester County, but it was postponed due to foul weather. Schweibinz's next scheduled race is May 27 at Bridgeport.

On April 8, the 18-year-old won his 25-lap season-opening sprint car race at New Egypt Speedway. He is the defending champion in the MASS 305 class at the Plumsted Township, Ocean County, track. He finished second May 6 at New Egypt.

Schweibinz, 18, has competed at tracks in several East Coast states. In November, he was among the champions who were recognized at the International Motor Contest Association's national awards banquet in Lincoln, Nebraska. Schweibinz was honored as the sprint car champion of New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region.

To follow Schweibinz online, go to his Facebook page or Instagram account.