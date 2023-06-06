ACIT senior Buddy Schweibinz will resume his sprint car racing season at Bridgeport Speedway on Saturday night.

After a dominant start to the season — two wins and a runner-up finish in his first three races — the 18-year-old struggled in his most recent race. On May 27 at Bridgeport, he won his heat race but drew the 10th starting position and finished seventh on the dirt track in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

A post on the Buddy Schweibinz Racing team's Facebook page states "we misread the track conditions and completely missed the setup. For most of the race, the battle was with the car itself."

Schweibinz, who lives in the Petersburg section of Upper Township, began the race leading the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series in points.

On April 8, he won his 25-lap season-opening sprint car race at New Egypt Speedway. He is the defending champion in the MASS 305 class at the Plumsted Township, Ocean County, track. He finished second May 6 at New Egypt and won his May 12 race at Georgetown Speedway in Delaware.

Schweibinz has competed at tracks in several East Coast states. In November, he was among the champions who were recognized at the International Motor Contest Association's national awards banquet in Lincoln, Nebraska. Schweibinz was honored as the sprint car champion of New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region.

To follow Schweibinz online, go to his Facebook page or Instagram account.