ACIT senior Buddy Schweibinz honored in Nebraska for state, regional sprint car championships

A year that began with a terrible loss for Buddy Schweibinz and his family headed into the holiday season with a joyous event nearly 1,300 miles from their Cape May County home.

The family flew out of Newark to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thanksgiving morning so the 17-year-old ACIT aviation student could be honored at the IMCA National Awards Banquet on Saturday night.

The International Motor Contest Association honored Buddy as the New Jersey state sprint car champion and the Mid-Atlantic champion. He was introduced in front of hundreds of people at the Cornhusker Marriott as his racing accomplishments were read aloud and he accepted two championship plaques and jackets.

"It was a little nerve-wracking, but it was cool," he said Sunday from Nebraska.

The banquet honored about 700 of the best sprint car racers among the 9,000 or so eligible nationwide, from local track champions to the most successful at the state, regional and national levels.

"I got to meet a few guys. It was cool to honor the guys and see what kind of accomplishments they've had throughout the years," he said.

On Friday night, a meet-and-greet was held for the honorees at the Museum of American Speed, a 135,000-square foot facility that chronicles the nation's automotive history and love of racing.

"It was the coolest place we've probably been in a long time." said his mother, Shannan Boyd. "All kinds of cars, all kinds of history. The place was massive."

'Patriarch of the racing family'

The weekend was in some ways bittersweet, though, for the family from the Petersburg section of Upper Township. Buddy's paternal grandfather, Bob Schweibinz, died Jan. 10 at 73.

"He was the heart of our race team," Buddy said of the lifelong Upper Township resident. "He was definitely the most addicted to racing out of all of us. He was the most in love with it."

His grandfather was "definitely the smartest man I've ever known," he added, explaining that Bob Schweibinz could come over and fix in three minutes a problem that might've stumped the rest of them for weeks.

"He was really the patriarch of the racing family," Boyd said.

Racing is truly a family activity for them, and it all started with Bob Schweibinz. Buddy is the one behind the wheel these days, but the whole family, including his sisters, Summer Schweibinz, 19, and 4-year-old Charli Boyd, come to the races. Summer even handles all of her brother's photography and racing-related social media.

And the racing began early for Buddy, just as it had for his father.

"We always raced something at a young age. Started off with bicycles," said Buddy's father, Bud Schweibinz. "He always had us doing some kind of racing. Then when I stopped, that's when Buddy got into it."

Buddy got his first little race car when he was 6. His dad saw something in him right away. "He took to it instantly. He was just a natural right from the start."

At that age, Buddy couldn't have known the sport would become such a big part of his life. But he did know he loved it.

"I think right from the start it was definitely the most fun thing I've ever done. And still to this day is," Buddy said. "But I've realized the past few years it's all about family. ... Wherever we're going, usually everyone comes out. It just gets everyone out to go have fun at the racetrack."

Flipping the script

His 2022 season started ominously, with no hint that two championships and a trip to Nebraska were on the distant horizon. Still grieving over the loss of his Pop-Pop, Buddy headed to the racetrack in March. In his first race, featuring cars that average about 100 mph and top out at 115 or 120 on short tracks, his car flipped.

"My big one of the year." he said. "Fortunately, it wasn't too bad. I was flipping, then I got hit when I was upside down."

But the season got much better after that. He raced 17 times from March through October at tracks in New Jersey (Bridgeport and New Egypt) and Delaware (Georgetown). His lone victory came at New Egypt, and his consistency all year allowed him to pile up the points he needed to become a regional and state champ. "I think we only finished outside the top five two or three times" he said. "So definitely consistent throughout the year."

He says Bridgeport is "definitely the most fun track to race on, (the one) that puts on the best racing. We're good there, so that always helps."

His fellow drivers are occasionally as young as he is but more frequently are a good bit older. "A lot of them have been racing longer than I've been alive," he said admiringly of his competition.

Buddy plans to keep racing in his life for as long as they have. He'll turn 18 in May and graduate from ACIT in the spring. He wants to keep racing. The U.S. Coast Guard is also under consideration. "He's interested in flying helicopters and possibly working on them," his mother said.

The dream is to someday reach the sprint car sport's top national series, the World of Outlaws.

"He has enough talent to do it. It's just finding the right partners to do it," Boyd said of the funding needed to move up to the more expensive cars and nationwide travel.

Right now, though, the focus is on 2023. Few sports have shorter offseasons than racing. The engines have barely cooled off before the tinkering begins anew.

"We're already working on next year," he said. "We're definitely trying to find some partnerships so we can get a bigger motor and do some bigger races next year."

"I would definitely love to give racing a full-time shot. That is definitely my dream job. I would love to work it out," he added. "But racing will always be there, and I will always be doing it."