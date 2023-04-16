Buddy Schweibinz won his 25-lap season-opening sprint car race at New Egypt Speedway on April 8.
Schweibinz, a 2022 ACIT graduate from the Petersburg section of Upper Township, is the defending champion in the MASS 305 class at the Plumsted Township, Ocean County, track.
On lap 24, a caution flag came out and race leader Brian Carber drove into the pit area, according to a story on the track website. Schweibinz was fastest on the restart to win the season's first race. Tim Iulg finished second, Phil Meisner third, Dave Brown fourth and Jeff Paulson fifth.
Schweibinz, 18, has competed at tracks in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, among others. In November, he was among the champions who were recognized at the International Motor Contest Association's national awards banquet in Lincoln, Nebraska. Schweibinz was honored as the sprint car champion of New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.