ACIT baseball player Tony Santa Maria transfers to Rutgers

"I'm very excited to go to a team that is ready to win," Santa Maria said. "They had a great season last year, and I'm just excited to see what I can contribute to the team this next year."

This summer, Santa Maria is competing for the Watertown Rapids of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. As of Thursday, he is fourth in the league with a .372 batting average. He has 32 hits, including three doubles and two triples, 24 runs scored and 13 RBIs in 25 games. He has 10 stolen bases.

The Rapids are based in Watertown, New York. The team has four games remaining.

"I've been up here for about two months now, and the competition is good," said Santa Maria, adding this experience will help him succeed at Rutgers. "I am just going out there and trying to get better and getting my reps in. It's been working out pretty well."

Santa Maria was a first-team Press All-Star as a junior in 2019. He batted .431 with four home runs, 24 stolen bases and 23 runs scored. He did not plays as a senior as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just want to go in (to Rutgers), play great defense, be able to hit, be a good teammate and do all the little things," Santa Maria said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.