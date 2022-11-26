ACBP's Granese and Guidara win Pilgrim Paddle

The Atlantic City Beach Patrol crew of Vince Granese and Nicholas Guidara won the 15th annual Pilgrim Paddle in 29 minutes on Thanksgiving morning in Upper Township.
The Pilgrim Paddle, a 3½-mile doubles row, started and finished at the Upper Township Municipal Beach in Beesleys Point. The race is open to all but is dominated by lifeguard and alumni standouts.
Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey of the Longport Beach Patrol were second in 29:34, and Margate Beach Patrol alumnus Jim Swift and son Jimmy Swift were third in 30:15.
Upper Township lifeguards Joe O’Neil and Will Schlucter were fourth in 30:36, and U.T.’s James Garoh and Jimmy Nilsen placed fifth in 30:42.
Lorna Connell and Kailey Grimley of Upper Township were 13th in 34:55 and won the women’s division. Jon O’Neil and Mia Grylicki of U.T. finished 14th in 35:20 and won the mixed doubles division.
The race had 17 crews.
