ACBP wins the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic

ATLANTIC CITY — The host Atlantic City Beach Patrol started well, winning the first two races, and went on to win the team title of the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic on Friday night. A.C.’s Dan Brown, Grace Gallagher, Joe DeGaetano, Kelly Poltorak and Sean Burns won the surf dash. The host patrol’s Joe Russell and Taylor Dirkes followed with a win in the doubles surfboat rescue.

Longport’s Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey took the mile doubles row. The Ocean City team of swimmers Gerard Traynor and Dylan DeWitt, and paddlers Brian Pasternak and Andrew Shaw captured the swim-paddle relay.

Atlantic City kept its lead as the crew of Sean Blair and Morgan Simpson, and the brother-sister team of Vince and Julianna Granese won the surfboat relay. Longport’s McGrath took a close singles sprint row.

The 2021 ClassicAtlantic City won its own event in 2021 with 24 points in the first year of the new format. Until last year, the A.C. Classic had no lineup spots specifically designated for women.

Longport took the team title in 2018 and 2019. The event wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Note: The Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic was started in 1991 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. It began as a medium-sized event with a few teams at the South Carolina Avenue beach. It opened up to all the South Jersey patrols after a few years and moved to the Albany Avenue beach.