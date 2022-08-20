Absegami field hockey holds first Alumni Game

GALLLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The Absegami High School field hockey program celebrated its inaugural Alumni Game on Saturday morning on a sunny, hot day at the Braves' field at the school complex.

Because so many former Absegami players showed up for the event, the alumnae had two teams, the older women wearing black and the more recent graduates wearing white.

One of the few former players in attendance who didn't play was referee Denise Murrray, a 2003 graduate and a former Absegami field hockey coach.

"The idea for the Alumni Game was mine and Megan Bene's, my former assistant coach," Murray, 37, said. "For the first year, I was really happy with the turnout. We knew a lot of people from both coaching and playing, so we had two networks to get in touch with people."

The current Absegami team played the older alumnae first in a 20-minute half. The current Braves were outplayed by the veterans at first, but the young players then had chances of their own and it ended at 0-0. The younger alumnae scored twice and beat the current Braves 2-0 in a second 20-miinute half.

The older alumnae beat the younger alumnae 1-0 in the final 20-minute session. The goal was scored by Melissa Murray, Denise's sister.

"Refereeing was a good time, but the last game was very competitive, so it was a little stressful," Denise Murray said. "I think everybody had a good time, and we're all excited to do this again next year."

It turns out, the game was part of a larger Absegami school celebration.

"Our school is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and we're hoping to have 50 events, from the various clubs and sports and activities," said Bonnie Wade, 48, another former Absegami head coach. "This is one of them."

Wade is now the the head of Absegami's Guidance Department.

Wade also played for the older alumnae. After high school, she played at Division II Mansfield University in Pennsylvania and then in a league for a couple years.

"It feels great," Wade said about playing again. "I haven't picked up a stick in about 15 years. We (the alumnae) didn't have any practices. I was a little rusty, but it felt good."

A pretty good crowd of family and friends was on the sidelines, considering the heat. One of the fans was Matt Berk, 43. He was there rooting for wife Kristen (a 1997 graduate), who was playing for the older alumnae. Daughters Rylee and Reese, 11 and 9, respectively, were watching, too.

"This is the first chance I've ever had to see her play field hockey," said Berk. "We never met until after college." (Kristen played field hockey for Rowan University, and Matt played men's lacrosse at Drexel University.)

"I've always known she was competitive. To see her out here enjoying herself is nice," he said.

Alyssa DeStefano, a 2019 graduate, played right wing in high school and also played that position Saturday for the younger alumnae.

"For not playing for a few years we did our best," DeStefano said. "It was exciting to be back on the field, especially with old teammates."

Kaitlyn Pecan is Absegami's current head coach. She's a former Braves player and a 2006 graduate. Absegami went 4-12 last year in her first season at the helm, but the team was sometimes competitive in the powerful Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.

Pecan instructed her high school players, and then played against them for the older alumnae.

"They (the current Braves) were reacting and critiquing me," Pecan, 34, said. "They were doing some heckling on the sidelines. I haven't played except (instructing) with the girls. It's always good to play. It comes back to you."